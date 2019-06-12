Kamala Harris is the second 2020 Presidential Candidate with Jamaican Heritage to throw in the towel

On Monday, December 2nd, Sen. Kamala Harris’s Twitter followers got a surprise video announcement from the senator. On the announcement, Harris indicated that she had suspended her 2020 Presidential bid due to financial challenges.

“To my supporters, it is with deep regret–but also with deep gratitude–that I am suspending my campaign today,” Kamala Harris wrote on her Twitter page.

Her Twitter account also included a text tread featuring a tweet from President Trump, which read “Too bad. We will miss you.”

“Don’t worry, Mr. President,” Harris responded. “I’ll see you at your trial.”

“But I want to be clear with you,” Harris assured her many supporters. “I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All People.”

Harris, the daughter of Jamaican-born Donald Harris, who was a prominent economics professor at Stanford University, seemed to suggest that she might make another presidential bid in the future. At 55 years old, Harris is significantly younger than most of the major candidates in the race.

The senator was not the only one of Jamaican ancestry to make a presidential bid this year. In March, Wayne Messam, who currently serves as mayor of Miramar, Florida, jumped into the race. The product of two Jamaican-born parents, Messam was a wide receiver at Florida State University and an undrafted free agent for the Cincinnati Bengals before entering politics. Unable to qualify for any debates, Messan suspended his campaign on November 20th.