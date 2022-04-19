Karyn White and Tevin Campbell to be honored at Black Music Honors

The 7th Annual Black Music Honors live will honor artists and musicians who have influenced and made significant contributions to American music.

This year’s honorees include Tevin Campbell who will be honored with the R&B Icon Award, Dru Hill who will receive the Urban Music Icon Award, Gospel Duo Mary Mary who will be presented with the Gospel Icon Award and singer Karyn White who will be recognized with the Soul Music Award. Other honorees include singer-songwriter Keri Hilson who gets the Music and Songwriter Icon Award for her accomplishments penning songs for some of the biggest names in music and the iconic 70’s group the

70’s legendary group the Whispers will take home the Legends Award for their six-decade music career.

“We are more than excited to return to in-person taping for the first time in nearly three years with a live studio audience,” says Founder and Executive Producer, Don Jackson. “The pandemic had an unprecedented impact on the music industry and we’re honored to celebrate, commemorate and honor music trailblazers who have paved the way for the next generation of music and culture.”

LeToya Luckett will co-host the epic night of celebration along with Chicago Actor and Comedian DeRay Davis.

The televised special is set to air in national broadcast syndication Saturday, June 4 – Sunday, July 3 and on Bounce TV on Saturday, June 25th and will tape at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, May 19.