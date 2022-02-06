Uncategorized
Kate Linder honored with a lifetime achievement award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 06/15/22

The event was held at a private location in Los Feliz, Calif.

image_50443265Legendary Daytime television actress Kate Linder was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award from Clinton H. Wallace’s Côte d’Azur Webfest TV, an international web festival which recognizes short form digital content from around the World.

Celebrating excellence in television acting in recognition of the 40th anniversary of her role as Esther Valentine on the CBS Soap Opera “The Young And The Restless,” Linder,  who joined the CBS soap opera in 1982 received the organization’s highest honor.

“Kate Linder has had a brilliant career in Hollywood and is a role model to many aspiring thespians and it is a pristine joy to finally be able to honor her.  This is a recognition well deserved,” said Clinton H. Wallace.

Her feature film credits include HysteriaErasedMiss Meadows, Garry Marshall’s Mother’s DayVoice from the StoneThe Charnel House, and she’s also one of the leads in Charlie Matthau’s upcoming Book of Leah and Echo Boomers.

Held at a private location in Los Feliz, Calif.,  Linder’s mother Molly and brother Randy Wolveck were in attendance. Guests included Kim Estes, Terry Moore, Lee Benton, Diana Lansleen, April Sutton, Yehuda Nahari Halevi, Jenny Leeser, Arabella Cornwall, Tomi Ilic, Chesley Heymsfield, Claudia Lari, David Millburn, Paul Colichman and Linder’s lifelong friends Barbara MckInnon and Nancy Lumsden.

Sponsors of the event included Côte d’Azur Webfest, Intention Pen, Photomundo International Entertainment, Dan Fopma, Violet Eldemire, The Dan Ireland Film Foundation and The Louisiana International Film Festival.

Pictured:  left to right: Côte d’Azur Webfest founder Clinton H. Wallace and Kate Linder (Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins for Côte d’Azur Webfest)

