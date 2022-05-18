Kathryn Busby: “This show has created a platform where stereotypes are pushed aside and the conversation is centered on visibility and truth.”

At the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, the series stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton and J. Alphonse Nicholson, as well as creator, executive producer, and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall were in attendance to celebrate the return of the popular drama which follows several people who work at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta.

Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated on a new original song featured on the soundtrack of the sophomore season, joined the celebration. Musicians the City Girls, actors Charlie Hunnam, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Elvis Nolasaco, Savannah James, Tasha Smith at the star-studded event.

The evening kicked off with a lively pink carpet, and remarks from Kathryn Busby (President, Original Programming at STARZ) and series creator, executive producer and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall (pictured above). During her introduction, Busby raved about the groundbreaking series, saying, “This show has created a platform where stereotypes are pushed aside and the conversation is centered on visibility and truth. Hall also shared, “I felt that I needed to turn P-Valley into a mirror, into a reflection of things that we have [gone] through these past two years, and that’s why I felt like it was my responsibility to embrace, in season two, the fact that we did this pandemic,” adding, “This season is deeper, is darker, but let me tell you something, it’s a thousand percent better.”

“P-Valley” Season 2 Premieres Friday June 3 on the Starz and on-demand platforms and internationally. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.

