Arts & Culture
Kathryn Busby: “This show has created a platform where stereotypes are pushed aside and the conversation is centered on visibility and truth.”
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/03/22

“P-Valley” Season 2 Premieres Friday June 3 on the Starz.

P-Valley Season 2 Premiere

At the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, the series stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton and J. Alphonse Nicholson, as well as creator, executive producer, and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall were in attendance to celebrate the return of the popular drama which follows several people who work at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta.

Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion, who collaborated on a new original song featured on the soundtrack of the sophomore season, joined the celebration. Musicians the City Girls, actors Charlie Hunnam, Wendell Pierce, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Elvis Nolasaco, Savannah James, Tasha Smith at the star-studded event.P-Valley Season 2 Premiere

The evening kicked off with a lively pink carpet, and remarks from Kathryn Busby (President, Original Programming at STARZ) and series creator, executive producer and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall (pictured above). During her introduction, Busby raved about the groundbreaking series, saying, “This show has created a platform where stereotypes are pushed aside and the conversation is centered on visibility and truth. Hall also shared, “I felt that I needed to turn P-Valley into a mirror, into a reflection of things that we have [gone] through these past two years, and that’s why I felt like it was my responsibility to embrace, in season two, the fact that we did this pandemic,” adding, “This season is deeper, is darker, but let me tell you something, it’s a thousand percent better.”

“P-Valley” Season 2 Premieres Friday June 3 on the Starz and on-demand platforms and internationally. New episodes will premiere every Sunday at 10pm ET/PT.

Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ

Categories: Arts & Culture

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Kathryn Busby: “This show has created a platform where stereotypes are pushed aside and the conversation is centered on visibility and truth.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/03/22

Ms. Marvel premieres in Hollywood

Caribpress News-magazine, Event, entertainment, 06/03/22

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s ‘Surface’ to premiere on Apple TV

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Entertainment, 06/02/22

LA River Master Plan unveiled

Chavah Benzion, CaribPress, 05/31/22

Cross-Racial Solidarity Against Racist Violence: The Legacy of Vincent Chin

By Jenny Manrique, CaribPress, 05/31/22

Jazz Reggae Fest returns to Los Angeles

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, Event, entertainment, 05/24/22

‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ premieres in Hollywood

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 05/23/22

‘Top Chef’ leads this year’s CCA nominations

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/18/22

Frances-Anne Solomon: ‘Being a part of the Directors Branch Executive Committee where my voice will be heard and valued in the film community is an honor.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 05/18/22

Lawsuits hope to extinguish racist gerrymandering in multiple states

Mark Hedin, CaribPress, Poltics, 05/14/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in