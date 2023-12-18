Keegan-Michael Key: ‘A lot of who Delroy was for me came through his Jamaican dialect’

In the delightful animated film “Migration,” he voices a captured Jamaican parrot desperate to return to his homeland and for the Emmy winner, it was all about capturing the dialect.

“I knew I wanted to be a part of this fun story and Delroy’s adventure and a lot of who Delroy was for me came through his Jamaican dialect. His words and phrases are a big part of who he is and how he shares with his feathered friends,” shares Key whose past projects include “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and “The Lion King.”

This latest release from Illumination, creators of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and the blockbuster “Minions,” “Despicable Me,” “Sing” and “The Secret Life of Pe ts” franchises, follows a family of ducks who embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. Along the way, they get lost and after a gruff encounter with a group of tough-talking pigeons, they are introduced to the captured Delroy, a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant. Once rescued, Delroy offers to take them to Jamaica, but they are pursued by an evil chef (Boris Rehlinger) who has plans to devour the birds.

Benjamin Renner directs this visually stunning film which has humor and heart and explores universal themes of family, curiosity and the rewards of stepping outside your comfort zone.

Other voices in the film include Kumail Nanjiani, the family patriarch, who worries about the dangers and unpredictability of the outside world. Mom, voiced by Elizabeth Banks, is the polar opposite and wants to explore the world. Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal voice the children and Danny DeVito is Uncle Dan, a lonely bachelor who drinks all day and injects the comedy. Chump, portrayed by Golden Globe winner Awkwafina, is the scrappy and streetwise leader of the rag-tag group of New York City pigeons who gets into a scuffle with the ducks over a half eaten sandwich. Erin the heron, voiced by Oscar nominated comedy legend Carol Kane, is the first friend that the Mallards make on their journey.

“I found a way into playing Delroy’s longing by thinking about my own home and what I miss about it. I did a lot of recording while out of the country, so it was pretty easy for me to tap into that.” Key continues.

For the filmmakers, the character proved to be one of the most entertaining characters to work with.

“When we started working on Delroy, I saw him as a sort of Indiana Jones but played by Freddie Mercury,” adds the film’s director. “An adventurous character, but with a quirky side, he’s been trapped in a cage for years, and suddenly he gets to see life. Each time we see him, he invades the frame of the camera, making sure he can enjoy life to its fullest. He barely uses his wings, and when he’s flying, it’s more like a snake, expressing vitality and joy. He’s been trapped in a tall cage, and unlike a real parrot that’s compact, he’s long, creating a contrast between his life in the cage and his newfound freedom. Keegan-Michael has incredible energy and brings a strong presence to the film. His volume, energy and Jamaican accent matched perfectly with the character. His commitment and performance were exceptional.”

Sharp, vivid and happy with relatable themes, this adventure comedy about a feathered family vacation gone awry is comical, colorful, wonderfully cast and beautifully animated.

“Migration” releases in theaters Friday.

Images/Illumination Entertainment & Universal Pictures