‘Keeping Up With the Joneses’ Returns to LMN

LMN returns this summer with the second season of the hit movie series event, “Keeping Up with the Joneses,” airing four consecutive Fridays beginning July 8 at 8p/7c.

The four two-hour films are produced by Hybrid and executive produced by and star Vivica A. Fox as the matriarch of a wealthy family, who along with her four stepdaughters, will stop at nothing to protect their business and family after they are threatened. Kandi Burruss (The Chi, The Real Housewives of Atlanta) returns to narrate the films which also star Ted McGinley, Michael Pare, Arie Thompson, Ciarra Carter, Jasmine Aivaliotis, Marcos James and Shellie Sterling.

The first season of “Keeping Up With the Joneses” is available on demand as well as on the Lifetime App. Season one of Keeping Up with the Joneses reached 5.2 million viewers when it premiered last summer.