Keke Palmer debuts new podcast
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/01/22

“Baby, this is Keke Palmer” is executive produced by Keke Palmer and Wondery.

keke

Actress Keke Palmer (“Nope”) will debut her new podcast series, “Baby, this is Keke Palmer,” exclusively and ad-free on Amazon Music for Prime members and Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers. Known for her star-making turns across TV and film, as well as her charming and hilarious personality showcased through interviews and her social media, fans now have a new way to indulge in everything Keke on Amazon Music.

Keke Palmer has questions for days, about everything under the sun. From the existential to the inconsequential. From pop culture to pop science.

Each week, Keke will take listeners on a journey down the rabbit hole on a topic that she cannot stop obsessing over. She will also get deep with special guests, trying to answer the questions that keep us up at night.

