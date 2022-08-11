Kelvin Harrison Jr: ‘This story asks big questions about art and equality and why so many Black artists have been erased.’

Historians have long struggled to document Joseph Bologne’s life. With his papers and his music destroyed in Napoleonic times, little is known of this musical phenomenon, the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who became a violinist-composer and fencer.

In the upcoming film which is scheduled for an April 2023 release, Stephen Williams delves into the life Joseph Bologne, aka the Chevalier de Saint-Georges who was born in 1745 on the island of Guadeloupe to a wealthy French plantation owner and his 16-year-old slave from Senegal, known as Nanon.

“I felt I could understand him as a Black artist. His path reflects how we all struggle to find the spaces where we can be seen and heard,” says Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Luce“) who studied violin for 7 hours daily to embody the title role of Chevalier. “This story asks big questions about art and equality and why so many Black artists have been erased, but it’s also a beautiful celebration of the Chevalier’s life.”

Set in 18th Century France, it shares the vivid, timely story of the soaring rise and defiant spirit of the musical phenomenon, Joseph Bologne, aka the Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The Chevalier was what we would call today a superstar—a blinding multi-talent at the top of several games: he was a virtuoso violinist who gave packed concerts; a champion swordsman; an ingenious composer.

Bologne is a spectacular example of someone denied his due. He went from being a towering celebrity and influencer to evaporating from the pages of history books for centuries.

This film marks the big screen directing debut for the director/producer and Emmy Award winner Stephen Williams, who was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, and educated in the U.K. His breakout 1995 film, “Soul Survivor,” played Cannes to critical acclaim, before he moved to premium dramas series like “The Americans,” “The Walking Dead,” “Ray Donovan” and “Westworld.” He directed the much-lauded sixth episode of HBO’s “Watchmen,” titled “The Extraordinary Being.”

“Chevalier” releases in theaters April 7, 2023.

Pictured (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the film CHEVALIER. Photo by Larry Horricks. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures).