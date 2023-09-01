Kevin Hart to showcase car collection at LA Auto Show

From November 17th to 26th, attendees will see 11 of his cherished vehicles, including American muscle cars and sleek Ferraris, all on public display.

Comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, is set to unveil his personal car collection, The Kevin Hart Kollection, for the very first time at the LA Auto Show.

Hart, a hardcore car enthusiast and a devoted fan of American muscle cars, is pulling the curtain back on several cars he’s never shown to the public before. One of the stars of the show will be the 1970 Dodge Challenger Bane, making its debut in Los Angeles . This stunning piece will join Kevin’s ever-growing collection of vehicles, each is uniquely themed to bring out their personalities.

1959 Chevrolet Corvette (Mint Condition)

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle (Darkness)

1969 Chevrolet Camaro (Bad News)

1969 Pontiac GTO (Chocolate Droppa)

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1969 Plymouth Roadrunner (Michael Myers)

1970 Dodge Challenger (Bane)

1970 Dodge Charger (Hellraiser)

1987 Buick Grand National (Dark Knight)

2022 Ferrari SF90 Spyder

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione