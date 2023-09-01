Uncategorized
Kevin Hart to showcase car collection at LA Auto Show
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newspaper, Community, 09/29/23

From November 17th to 26th, attendees will see 11 of his cherished vehicles, including American muscle cars and sleek Ferraris, all on public display.

KH-LAAS-PR

Comedian, actor, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart,  is set to unveil his personal car collection,  The Kevin Hart Kollection, for the very first time at the LA Auto Show.

Hart, a hardcore car enthusiast and a devoted fan of American muscle cars, is pulling the curtain back on several cars he’s never shown to the public before. One of the stars of the show will be the 1970 Dodge Challenger Bane, making its debut in Los Angeles . This stunning piece will join Kevin’s ever-growing collection of vehicles, each is uniquely themed to bring out their personalities.Harts collection

1959 Chevrolet Corvette (Mint Condition)

1966 Chevrolet Chevelle (Darkness)

1969 Chevrolet Camaro (Bad News)

1969 Pontiac GTO (Chocolate Droppa)

1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1969 Plymouth Roadrunner (Michael Myers)

1970 Dodge Challenger (Bane)

1970 Dodge Charger (Hellraiser)

1987 Buick Grand National (Dark Knight)

2022 Ferrari SF90 Spyder

2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Keke Wyatt gets a reality tv series

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/29/23

Kevin Hart to showcase car collection at LA Auto Show

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newspaper, Community, 09/29/23

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, Da Brat to perform at BET Hip Hop Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Music, 09/28/23

Screen Actors Guild resume talks days after writers strike deal

Staff writer, CNS, Entertainment, 09/28/23

Raoul Peck: ‘Wealth that exists today was built on two undeniable crimes: the genocide of American Indians and slavery’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, documentary, 09/27/23

Civil Rights Attorney to be honored in Downtown LA

Staff writer, CNS, Community, 09/26/23

SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpess, Entertainment, 09/25/23

Department of Health and Human Services to offer free covid tests

Staff writer, Caribpress, Health, 09/21/23

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch steps down

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 09/21/23

Mayor Bass receives an early morning visit from protestors

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 09/20/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in