Kidnapping cases increase in Papua New Guinea
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Travel, 04/29/23

US government advices caution when traveling to the south-western Pacific country.



The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel there.

Nearly 20 countries, or about 10%, have a Level 4: “Do Not Travel” advisory as of Mar. 20. In Level 4 countries, the U.S. government may have “very limited ability” to step in should travelers’ safety or security be at risk, according to the State Department. Crime, civil unrest, kidnapping and terrorism are common risk factors associated with Level 4 countries.

In Papua New Guinea, they are urging US citizens to avoid traveling to certain areas of the country due to crime, civil unrest, and piracy, kidnapping, unexploded ordnance, inconsistent availability of healthcare services, and potential for natural disasters. Some areas have increased risk.

Violent crime, including sexual assault, carjackings, home invasions, and armed robberies, is common. There have been reports of criminals attacking resorts popular with foreign tourists to steal goods and money. Tensions between communal or tribal groups may lead to civil unrest involving violence and to occur without warning. Police presence is limited outside of the capital, Port Moresby, and police may be unable to assist due to limited resources.

The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens outside of Port Moresby due to limited transportation infrastructure. U.S. government employees must obtain authorization before traveling to areas of concern, including the southern part of Bougainville and the provinces of Southern Highlands, Western Highlands (excluding Mt. Hagen), Eastern Highlands (excluding Goroka), Hela, Enga, Jiwaka, and other areas of Papua New Guinea where one is unable to fly directly.

Piracy is active in the waters surrounding Papua New Guinea. Travelers by boat should reconsider travel to the Bismarck and Solomon Seas along Papua New Guinea’s north and eastern coasts. In 2021 and 2022, the Embassy was aware of at least three occasions in which sailboats operated by or carrying U.S. citizens were boarded by criminals. The criminals, who have been known to use physical violence, robbed the boats, and in one incident, severely injured the captain when he attempted to fight back.

Papua New Guinea is subject to periodic seismic activity and is home to several active volcanoes. The country does experience regular volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, and tsunamis. U.S. citizens are advised to familiarize themselves with volcano updatesearthquake tracking, and tsunami warnings in Papua New Guinea. U.S. citizens should develop contingency plans in the event of an eruption or major earthquake.

Read the country information page for additional information on travel to Papua New Guinea.

