Kim Kardashian and Tyler Perry join the voice cast of ‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’

The film is is scheduled to be released on August 20.

The popular cartoon series about animated dogs is coming to the big screen this summer.

Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies recently released images for the upcoming children’s cartoon about a squad of canines, which features the voices of several familiar celebrities that include Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Tyler Perry, and Jimmy Kimmel. The Nickelodeon series revolves around a young boy called Ryder who leads a crew of dogs that call themselves the Paw Patrol. Featuring a firefighting Dalmatian, a bulldog construction worker and a German shepherd called Chase, they work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure City. Equipped with backpacks called “pup packs, each dog has a specific set of skills and customized vehicles for their missions.

Directed by Cal Brunker, “Paw Patrol: The Movie” follows the heroic pups as they try to stop the Mayor from wreaking havoc in the city. Kim Kardashian West voices a poodle called Delores, Tyler Perry voices Gus, Marsai Martin voices a savvy dachshund called Liberty and Marty Muckracker is voiced by Jimmy Kimmel.

Pictured: Gus (voiced by Tyler Perry) and Chase (top) L-R – Zuma (voiced by Shayle Simons), Rocky (voiced by Callum Shoniker), Skye (voiced by Lilly Bartlam), Chase (voiced by Iain Armitage), Marshall (voiced by Kingsley Marshall), and Rubble (voiced by Keegan Hedley).

The film releases in theaters on August 20.