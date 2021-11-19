‘King Richard’ celebrates in Hollywood

Filmmakers, talent and special guests celebrated the world premiere of the anticipated true life story and inspirational drama.

The film follows the story of how Richard Williams raised not one but two Wimbledon champions and is sure to garner Oscar nods for Will Smith, who plays the father of Venus and Serena.

Attending the event were stars from “King Richard” including Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldywn, Jon Bernthal, and director of the film, Reinaldo Marcus Green, along with executive producers Venus Williams and Serena Williams.