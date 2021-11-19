Photo Galleries
‘King Richard’ celebrates in Hollywood
Samantha Ofole-Prince / Photos courtesy of Warner Bros., Caribpress, Event, 11/29/21

Check out images from the world premiere.

Filmmakers, talent and special guests celebrated the world premiere of the anticipated true life story and inspirational drama.

The film follows the story of how Richard Williams raised not one but two Wimbledon champions and is sure to garner Oscar nods for Will Smith, who plays the father of Venus and Serena.

Attending the event were stars from “King Richard” including Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldywn, Jon Bernthal, and director of the film, Reinaldo Marcus Green, along with executive producers Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

 

Categories: Photo Galleries

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Enforcement of proof for full vaccination against COVID-19 begins in LA County

Staff writer, CNS, health, 11/29/21

‘King Richard’ celebrates in Hollywood

Samantha Ofole-Prince / Photos courtesy of Warner Bros., Caribpress, Event, 11/29/21

Calif. Officials: Get Booster Shot; Celebrate Thanksgiving Holiday Safel

Aldon Thomas Stiles | CBM, CaribPress, 11/25/21

Jodie Turner-Smith’s ‘Anne Boleyn’ makes US premiere

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/23/21

Image Awards to include four new podcast categories

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 11/23/21

Jamaican Jonkanoo in West Hollywood

CaribPress, 11/19/21

Vaccinating kids can help win the battle against COVID, experts argue

Jenny Manrique, EMS, CaribPress, Covid | Health, 11/19/21

Senate Republicans stall confirmation of Muslim American SBA Nominee Dilawar Syed

Sunita Sohrabji | EMS, CaribPress, Politics, 11/18/21

Critics Choice Association unveils winners for Documentary Awards

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 11/16/21

Cal Reparations Task Force Looks at Long History of Racism in American Agriculture

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, Reparation, 11/16/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in