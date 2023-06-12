‘Kingsley was the one that kept my attention,’ shares Ziggy Marley

With Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic Marley, the film is produced by Brad Pitt, Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, Matt Solodky and releases in theaters February 2024.

There have been several films, articles, documentaries, books, and oral accounts about Jamaica’s cultural icon, and the aptly titled “Bob Marley: One Love,” movie is the latest to grace the big screen.

The enduring “One Love” star who is still steadily earning since his untimely death in 1981 from cancer at age 36, used his musical talent to fight for the rights of poor and oppressed folks in Jamaica and all over the world.

In the film, set to hit theaters in February, Marley is not just remembered for his powerful message of unity and respect, but audiences will get to see Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his music which was infused with social and moral consciousness.

“No guns can stop this message,” Marley recounts in one scene from the recently trailer.

Pictured: Lashana Lynch as “Rita Marley” and Kingsley Ben-Adir as “Bob Marley” in Bob Marley: One Love from Paramount Pictures.

Click here to watch the trailer