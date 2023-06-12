Uncategorized
‘Kingsley was the one that kept my attention,’ shares Ziggy Marley
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/06/23

With Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic Marley, the film is produced by Brad Pitt, Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, Matt Solodky and releases in theaters February 2024.

One Love

There have been several films, articles, documentaries, books, and oral accounts about Jamaica’s cultural icon, and the aptly titled “Bob Marley: One Love,” movie is the latest to grace the big screen.Poster for One Love

The enduring “One Love” star who is still steadily earning since his untimely death in 1981 from cancer at age 36, used his musical talent to fight for the rights of poor and oppressed folks in Jamaica and all over the world.

In the film, set to hit theaters in February, Marley is not just remembered for his powerful message of unity and respect, but audiences will get to see Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his music which was infused with social and moral consciousness.

Bob Marley: One Love

“No guns can stop this message,” Marley recounts in one scene from the recently trailer.

With Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley and Kingsley Ben-Adir as iconic Marley, the film is produced by Brad Pitt, Richard Hewitt, Orly Marley, Matt Solodky and releases in theaters February 2024.

Pictured: Lashana Lynch as “Rita Marley” and Kingsley Ben-Adir as “Bob Marley” in Bob Marley: One Love from Paramount Pictures.

Click here to watch the trailer

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

‘American Fiction’ premieres in Los Angeles

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 12/06/23

‘Kingsley was the one that kept my attention,’ shares Ziggy Marley

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/06/23

‘Candy Cane Lane’ a hit for Prime Video

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/06/23

‘Harlem’ returns for season 3

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, television, 12/06/23

Tributes pour in for TV Icon Norman Lear

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Obituary, 12/06/23

Earthquake reported on the Big Island of Hawaii

Staff writer, Caribpress, Travel, 12/05/23

Critics Organization announce nominees for TV Category

Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/05/23

Couple behind Oscar film ‘The Blind Side’ claim extortion

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 12/05/23

‘Getting Bass Reeves made was an obsession,’ says David Oyelowo

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/03/23

‘I am very happy and excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards again this year,’ says Chelsea Handler

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/01/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in