Koffee, Sean Paul and Shaggy are amongst the headliners of the Cali Vibes Festival

After months of livestreamed marathons, a new music festival is making its debut in Long Beach, Calif.

This 3-day festival is being held by Goldenvoice, the creators of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival who have carved out a unique place for itself in musical life over the past decade.

Called California Vibrations (Cali Vibes), the lineup includes an impressive rooster of artists and will take place Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the Marina Green Park which overlooks the water at the edge of downtown Long Beach.

Cali Vibes Festival will feature multiple stages with a lineup that celebrates California music, beach culture and reggae “vibrations”.

It’s the biggest post-pandemic lineup of artists and will feature performances by Cali’s finest that include Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, Rebelution, hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan, and Jamaican reggae and dancehall Grammy-winning artists Sean Paul, Shaggy and Koffee.

To commemorate the 77th birthday of Bob Marley the festival will also showcase a very rare performance from The Marley Brothers with the five brothers Stephen, Ziggy, Damian, Julian and Ky-Mani Marley performing a special set celebrating the catalog of their father.

The BoomYard Stage, powered by Delicious Vinyl Island, has been added and will resemble an outdoor Los Angeles pop-up party for a full sound system experience and will showcase performances by Marlon Asher, Walshy Fire, Jesse Royal, Mr. Vegas, Yaadcore, and the best of LA’s local Caribbean talent.

In addition to the music lineup, there will be a variety of experiential installations to enjoy. Weedmaps will present “Higher Ground”, a village featuring California’s top cannabis tastemakers. The original Sublime touring van will be on site as an interactive exhibit, and a live painting will be created by iconic artist Weiland. There will also be a specially-curated food lineup and vendor marketplace.

California Vibrations will be donating $1 per every ticket sold, with a minimum commitment of $25,000 to our nonprofit beneficiary, the Surfrider Foundation. Surfrider is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches for all people.

Jon and Matt Phillips, co-founders of Silverback Music, teamed up with Goldenvoice to curate this festival.

“It is a priority for us to ensure this festival encompasses all the diverse sounds that define the SoCal lifestyle and Cali Vibes brand. Jamaican reggae and dancehall are crucial components. The island’s music is deeply rooted in the culture, and many of our local acts are heavily influenced by its genres. We are excited and honored to have such a robust and diverse roster of Jamaica’s legends and rising stars on the bill,” Jon Phillips states.