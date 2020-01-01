This is the first time in Jamaica’s history, a Jamaican teenager has won a Grammy award.
Mikayla Simpson, known to the world as Koffee was born in the same month as Jamaican reggae superstar, Bob Marley. The young reggae star will be celebration her 20th birthday on February 16th with the word Grammy award winner now added to her name.
The Grammy golden statue was given to Koffee on a very sad day for Los Angeles and the world who mourned the loss of basketball mega star Kobe Bryant and his 13 yrs old daughter, Gianna Marie-Onore Bryant aka Gigi. Both and seven other passengers, who included girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, were killed in a helicopter crash today, January 26. A day that will be imprinted in everyone minds for years to come.
Hosted by Alicia Keys for the second year running, Grammy nominees for Best Reggae album were Julian Marley with ‘As I Am; ‘ Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics with ‘The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics; Steel Pulse–’Mass Manipulation;’ and Third World with ‘More Work To Be Done.’
Announced at the pre-show, this is Koffee’s first time at the Grammys and the teenage reggae star won for her 2019 reggae album titled, “Rapture.” Ironically, in the song, “Rapture, Koffee talks about soaring in an helicopter.
Below is the entire lyrics to her song, Rapture.
Enjoy
And everybody get capture
Place lift up like helicopter
When dem see di lyrics contractor
Koffee come in like a rapture, yeah
And everybody get capture, oi
Place lift up like helicopter, yeah
When dem see di lyrical doctor
Me know dem envy but friend me fi end me
Yo a first mi see people deh ’round me so plenty
But mi pocket nuh empty, me need space, oh Lord, yeah, me
See dem a watch me through a crack now
A mussi true me have di ting pon lock down
Sitting ina di Bentley, pickiny a di century
Yuh drench mi but fi mi fiyah gon’ blaze
And a same way so me see di enemy a protest, oh
And him couldn’t come di closest, no
A Koffee still a do the mostest
A wah me do put in the work and trust the process
Oh yes, a so we grind right now
Koffee wid di, Koffee wid di prime time flow
Time fi we accumulate di coins I know
Mi say Jah gimme di, Jah gimme di signs like woah
And everybody get capture
Place lift up like helicopter
When dem see di lyrics contractor
Koffee come in like a rapture, yeah
And everybody get capture, oi
Place lift up like helicopter, yeah
When dem see di lyrical doctor
Dem seh Koffee but you a whole midget, grow
But when me spit lyrics me doh fidget wid it, sho’ did it
Gold wid it like mi gold dig it, pro
Me find di medi
Me nuh tell you from me was a child, me ready
Di God weh me serve me seh him timely yuh see
Me highly blessed, so you cyaan’ spoil mi medi
Yuh cyaan’ pile me, Messi
Mi too profound
Kill dem wid verbs and wid di pronouns
When me come around lif’ up di whole town
Any weh me show up is a show down, yeah
Every African crew a bubble hotta dan stew
We still nah build until the Vatican slew
Mi will hold still until di Koffee tun blue
Tell dem go and chill until di Koffee done brew, ooh
And everybody get capture
Place lift up like helicopter
When dem see di lyrics contractor
Koffee come in like a rapture, yeah
And everybody get capture, oi
Place lift up like helicopter, yeah
When dem see di lyrical doctor
Koffee come in
Koffee come in like a rapture
Koffee come in
Koffee come in like a rapture