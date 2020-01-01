Koffee takes Grammy by surprise with Reggae Album, Rapture

Mikayla Simpson, known to the world as Koffee was born in the same month as Jamaican reggae superstar, Bob Marley. The young reggae star will be celebration her 20th birthday on February 16th with the word Grammy award winner now added to her name.

The Grammy golden statue was given to Koffee on a very sad day for Los Angeles and the world who mourned the loss of basketball mega star Kobe Bryant and his 13 yrs old daughter, Gianna Marie-Onore Bryant aka Gigi. Both and seven other passengers, who included girls basketball coach Christina Mauser, were killed in a helicopter crash today, January 26. A day that will be imprinted in everyone minds for years to come.

Hosted by Alicia Keys for the second year running, Grammy nominees for Best Reggae album were Julian Marley with ‘As I Am; ‘ Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics with ‘The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics; Steel Pulse–’Mass Manipulation;’ and Third World with ‘More Work To Be Done.’

Announced at the pre-show, this is Koffee’s first time at the Grammys and the teenage reggae star won for her 2019 reggae album titled, “Rapture.” Ironically, in the song, “Rapture, Koffee talks about soaring in an helicopter.

Below is the entire lyrics to her song, Rapture.

Enjoy

Koffee come in like a rapture

Koffee come in like a rapture

And everybody get capture

Place lift up like helicopter

When dem see di lyrics contractor

Koffee come in like a rapture, yeah

And everybody get capture, oi

Place lift up like helicopter, yeah

When dem see di lyrical doctor

Koffee hottin’ up di temperature, fi dem see

Me know dem envy but friend me fi end me

Yo a first mi see people deh ’round me so plenty

But mi pocket nuh empty, me need space, oh Lord, yeah, me

See dem a watch me through a crack now

A mussi true me have di ting pon lock down

Sitting ina di Bentley, pickiny a di century

Yuh drench mi but fi mi fiyah gon’ blaze

And a same way so me see di enemy a protest, oh

And him couldn’t come di closest, no

A Koffee still a do the mostest

A wah me do put in the work and trust the process

Oh yes, a so we grind right now

Koffee wid di, Koffee wid di prime time flow

Time fi we accumulate di coins I know

Mi say Jah gimme di, Jah gimme di signs like woah

Koffee come in like a rapture

And everybody get capture

Place lift up like helicopter

When dem see di lyrics contractor

Koffee come in like a rapture, yeah

And everybody get capture, oi

Place lift up like helicopter, yeah

When dem see di lyrical doctor

Me tell dem Jah gimme no limit, no

Dem seh Koffee but you a whole midget, grow

But when me spit lyrics me doh fidget wid it, sho’ did it

Gold wid it like mi gold dig it, pro

Me find di medi

Me nuh tell you from me was a child, me ready

Di God weh me serve me seh him timely yuh see

Me highly blessed, so you cyaan’ spoil mi medi

Yuh cyaan’ pile me, Messi

Mi too profound

Kill dem wid verbs and wid di pronouns

When me come around lif’ up di whole town

Any weh me show up is a show down, yeah

Every African crew a bubble hotta dan stew

We still nah build until the Vatican slew

Mi will hold still until di Koffee tun blue

Tell dem go and chill until di Koffee done brew, ooh

Koffee come in like a rapture

And everybody get capture

Place lift up like helicopter

When dem see di lyrics contractor

Koffee come in like a rapture, yeah

And everybody get capture, oi

Place lift up like helicopter, yeah

When dem see di lyrical doctor

Koffee come in like a rapture

Koffee come in

Koffee come in like a rapture

Koffee come in

Koffee come in like a rapture