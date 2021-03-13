Uncategorized
Koffee wins an Image Award
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 03/28/21

“Lockdown” earned an NAACP Image award for Outstanding International Song

Original Koffee

“What will the future be like when the quarantine thing done and everybody touch road?” Those are some of the lyrics of  Koffee’s  love song “Lockdown,” which earned the Jamaican singer-songwriter an NAACP Image Award at the virtual ceremony.

Koffee, who at the age of 20, became the youngest Reggae Grammy winner in history, immediately took to twitter to thank the Naacp Image Awards. Other nominees in the category included Buju Banton and Nigerian singers Davido and Tiwa Savage.

Held over the weekend, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris kicked-off the event with a special recorded message highlighting the importance of the NAACP.

52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Winners Press Conference

Other winners at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards included D-Nice (Entertainer of the Year), Viola Davis (Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – “How To Get Away With Murder” and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Regé-Jean Page (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series  –“Bridgerton”), Issa Rae (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – “Insecure”), Stacey Abrams (Social Justice Impact) and “Bad Boys For Life” starring  Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (Outstanding Motion Picture).

52nd NAACP Image Awards ‚Äì Virtual Winners Press Conference

Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” which was accepted by his  Taylor Simone Ledward. Eddie Murphy was inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame and was presented his award by friend Arsenio Hall. LeBron James received the President’s Award in recognition of  his distinguished public service and Civil Rights Movement Icon Rev. D. James Lawson, was also recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony.

Jazmine Sullivan, Maxwell performed at the ceremony which aired live and was broadcast on BET and simulcast across ViacomCBS networks including CBS for its first time, as well as BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, BET PLUTO, and CMT.

The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Koffee wins an Image Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 03/28/21

Anthony Anderson to host Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/26/21

Simply the Best: HBO airs documentary of legendary singer Tina Turner

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/26/21

Southland on the Verge of Wider Reopening

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, 03/26/21

Reggae Icon Bunny Wailer Succumbs at 73

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, news, obituary, 03/26/21

Lifetime celebrates Women’s History Month

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/23/21

Mayor Eric Garcetti to roll out Renters Relief Program

City News Service, Community, 03/23/21

‘Ludi is a character that resembles the resilience of immigrant women,’ says director Edson Jean

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress News-Magazine, Movie, feature, 03/22/21

South Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price urges constituents to turn in their unwanted guns

City News Service, Community, 03/21/21

Olu Odebunmi and Tolu Awosika’s ‘Shaka: King of the Zulu Nation’ to air on Showtime

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 03/19/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in