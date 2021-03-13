Koffee wins an Image Award

“What will the future be like when the quarantine thing done and everybody touch road?” Those are some of the lyrics of Koffee’s love song “Lockdown,” which earned the Jamaican singer-songwriter an NAACP Image Award at the virtual ceremony.

Koffee, who at the age of 20, became the youngest Reggae Grammy winner in history, immediately took to twitter to thank the Naacp Image Awards. Other nominees in the category included Buju Banton and Nigerian singers Davido and Tiwa Savage.

Held over the weekend, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris kicked-off the event with a special recorded message highlighting the importance of the NAACP.

Other winners at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards included D-Nice (Entertainer of the Year), Viola Davis (Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – “How To Get Away With Murder” and Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture- “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Regé-Jean Page (Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series –“Bridgerton”), Issa Rae (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – “Insecure”), Stacey Abrams (Social Justice Impact) and “Bad Boys For Life” starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (Outstanding Motion Picture).

Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous won the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” which was accepted by his Taylor Simone Ledward. Eddie Murphy was inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame and was presented his award by friend Arsenio Hall. LeBron James received the President’s Award in recognition of his distinguished public service and Civil Rights Movement Icon Rev. D. James Lawson, was also recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony.

Jazmine Sullivan, Maxwell performed at the ceremony which aired live and was broadcast on BET and simulcast across ViacomCBS networks including CBS for its first time, as well as BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, BET PLUTO, and CMT.

The NAACP Image Awards honors the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also recognizes individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.