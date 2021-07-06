Entertainment
Kunle Afolayan: “Keep dreaming and dream big!”
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 06/07/21

Director Kunle Afolayan

Fans often turn to celebrities for wisdom, wit, and inspiration and Nigeria’s hardest working producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, is dishing out some of his favorite motivational quotes to kickstart the week.

Afolayan, who is known for movies; “Phone Swap,” “The Figurine,” “Roti,” “The CEO,” “Mokalik,” Citation” and the award-winning murder mystery drama “October 1” which are all streaming on Netflix, shared these quotes on his blog.

Earlier this year, the streaming giant Netflix extended its partnership with Afolayan, commissioning three new movies set in Nigeria that include a historical drama, a folklore fantasy and a character drama.

Check out some of the filmmaker’s quotes below:

Keep Dreaming and Dream Big:
“I’m a dreamer, the only thing that can stop me from achieving is when I stop dreaming”… Don’t stop dreaming, keep the spirit high and keep the hopes up because slowly but surely things will begin to fall in place.

Stay Positive:
“I am a hustler now. I hustle, I did some labor jobs, and in short I did a lot but I didn’t stop because I knew I was headed somewhere and I had to get there”. Stick to the big picture you have and be positive it will be your reality.

Invest in Yourself:
“Business success requires training and discipline and hard work”. Learn something new and acquire that skill.

Give yourself a break:
“When you have the opportunity to spend quality time with the family, just do it and spend good time with them”. Last but not the least, cut yourself some slack, have fun and release some stress. Try to remember you deserve a good break sometimes.

