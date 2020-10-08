Kwame Patterson joins the cast of “David Makes Man”

Oprah Winfrey Network has added two new series regulars for the second season of “David Makes Man,” the Peabody Award–winning drama from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”).

Kwame Patterson (“Snowfall,” “The Wire”) and Arlen Escarpeta (“The Oath”) have joined the cast in series regular roles as the adult versions of David and his brother JG. Patterson and Escarpeta join returning series regulars Akili McDowell, Alana Arenas, Travis Coles and Cayden K. Williams for season two.

The first season of “David Makes Man” centered on David Young (Akili McDowell), a 14-year-old prodigy learning to survive the streets that raised him and the higher education that could offer him a way out. Season two finds David in his early 30s (played by Patterson), a rising businessman facing an opportunity that will change him and his community forever; the mounting pressure forces David to choose between the instincts that helped him survive or finding a new way to finally, truly live.

Patterson can be seen in a recurring role in the upcoming fourth season of FX’s “Snowfall.” He previously appeared in recurring roles in HBO’s acclaimed drama “The Wire,” Showtime’s “Ray Donovan,” Crackle’s “The Oath” and FX’s “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” among others. His film credits include “The Outpost” and the upcoming “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.”

Escarpeta’s television credits include series regular roles in Crackle’s “The Oath” and NBC’s “American Dreams,” and a recurring role in SYFY’s “The Magicians,” among others. He also starred as Bobby Brown in the Lifetime original film “Whitney.” His feature film credits include “Into the Storm,” “Final Destination 5,” “Brotherhood,” “Friday the 13th” (2009), and “We Are Marshall,” among others.