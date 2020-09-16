KweliTV to stream back themed shorts

Black Women Film Network (BWFN) has announced that it will host its annual BWFN Short Film Festival as a virtual experience on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in partnership with black-owned streaming service KweliTV.

For 24 hours, viewers will be able to watch the 2020 festival selections online at Kweli.tv or through streaming devices and smart TVs.

“The short films we’ve selected showcase the breadth and depth of Black women’s stories around the world and our storytelling capabilities,” says Jaunice Sills, Chair of BWFN. “Each short was directed by, produced by, written by or starring a black woman. We are excited to present these stories on the Kweli TV platform – a digital space intentionally created by a Black woman, DeShuna Spencer, who wanted to bring truth to power as it relates to content. At this moment in time in our history – it is critical to recognize Black women’s art, influence and our stories that matter.”

Some of the shorts selected to screen at the 2020 BWFN Short Film Festival include “Hit the Road,” directed by Maya Table, a film which puts a lively spin on the devastating breakup of longtime couple Penny and Stan. “Watching the Storm” is a documentary directed by Sheena D. Carter, which follows the Baltimore Uprising of 2015. The thriller, “The Erasure” is directed by Akeallah Blair and is inspired from a real statistic, that 64,000 Black and brown women and girls go missing in the United States every year and only a fraction of their cases are investigated. Director Amy Aniobi’s “Honeymoon” drama tells the story of a newlywed couple on their first night together, made all the more awkward, romantic and honest, because they only just met.

For a complete list of selected shorts and tickets to access the virtual festival visit: http://www.blackwomenfilm.org/news/

Established in 1997, the Black Women Film Network (BWFN) was founded to prepare black women to enter the film and television industries. The organization seeks to preserve the voice of these women through film and educational programs that empower and inform and honors individuals who have excelled in this difficult industry.