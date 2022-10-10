Uncategorized
L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns after Racist Audio Leak
Staff writer, Caribpress, politics, 10/10/22

Martinez, who is a Democrat, referred to the Black son of white council member Mike Bonin as “a monkey” and another racial slur in Spanish.

Los Angeles City Council has voted to end long-standing renter eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship on Jan. 31, 2023.

Nury Martinez has resigned, effective immediately, as Los Angeles City Council president after she was caught uttering racist statements on a leaked audio tape.

In a statement issued on Monday, October 10, Martinez wrote:

“I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments. I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words…”

Martinez, who is a Democrat, referred to the Black son of white council member Mike Bonin as “a monkey” and another racial slur in Spanish.

Martinez recalled an incident in 2017 when Bonin brought his minor son to the MLK parade and they rode on a float together.

“And there’s this white guy with this little Black kid who’s misbehaved. He’s practically bouncing off the effing walls on the float. Practically tipping it over… They’re raising him like a little white kid,” Martinez said. “I was like, this kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner, and then I’ll bring him back.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Bonin said his family was “appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted” by Martinez’s comments in the audio. He called for Martinez and de Leon to resign.statement

Martinez also made a derogatory remark about Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón. “F**k that guy. He’s with the Blacks,” she said.

The LAPD sent a small army of police to protect Martinez’s home on Sunday night after a crowd of protesters gathered outside the house.

Martinez is an American politician who was serving as a Los Angeles City Councilmember for the 6th district. A member of the Democratic Party, Martinez was unanimously chosen to become President of the Los Angeles City Council in December 2019, after serving as the Council’s president pro tempore.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez Resigns after Racist Audio Leak

Staff writer, Caribpress, politics, 10/10/22

Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay celebrated in Hollywood

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 10/04/22

BET celebrates Hip Hop

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/03/22

Irish Songstress Sinead O’Connor Has Some Regrets, and That’s Okay

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Documentary, 09/29/22

OWN kicks off the Holiday Season

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, Christmas movies, 09/27/22

Caribpress attends premiere for “Reasonable Doubt”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 09/27/22

For Caribbean Diaspora, Elizabeth’s Passing Raises the Specter of the UK’s Colonial Past

Julian Do, Carib Press, News, 09/26/22

CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, Carib Press, News, 09/26/22

Commentary – Black Youth Mental Health: Will Our Kids Be Alright?

Rhea Boyd and Jade Davis | Special to CBM Partners, Carib Press, Mental Health, 09/26/22

Pujols Joins Baseball’s 700 Club

Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, News, Sports, 09/23/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in