L.A.’s largest Black film festival postpones to April

The 30th annual PAFF will feature 150 new high-quality Black films from the U.S., Africa, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the South Pacific, Canada.

Due to the current rise of COVID cases in Los Angeles County, the Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) has announced that the festival will not take place February 8-21 as anticipated and has rescheduled its 30th annual celebration to April 19 through May 1 in Los Angeles.

PAFF will explore other ways to engage the community including hosting a virtual PAFF online experience to celebrate Black History Month.

“The decision to postpone this year’s PAFF did not come easy because we were looking forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary in-person with our community,” said Ayuko Babu, PAFF Executive Director. “But we could not in good conscious put the PAFF community in harm’s way. Our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards our staff, artists, audience, and filmmakers who travel to Los Angeles from around the world, and for whom without them, there is no PAFF. We remain committed to the city of Los Angeles, where we’ve hosted the Pan African Film and Arts Festival for 30 years and will do so again when it is safe.”

PAFF 2022 Celebrity Ambassador and festival co-founder actor Danny Glover (The Color Purple, Lethal Weapon) said, “It’s been over 30 years since we first traveled to FESPACO in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and were inspired to replicate their celebration and promotion of Black films and Black filmmakers here in America. We want to celebrate 30 years of connecting the Pan African Film Festival audience with the broader African diaspora through film and art and have made the decision to postpone the festival until it’s safe to do that in-person.”

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell added, “I commend the Pan African Film and Arts Festival for leading by example in protecting our community. The cultural significance, artistic contributions, and fellowship that PAFF offers can never be stopped. I look forward to PAFF safely commemorating 30 Years in the Second Supervisorial District.”

“For 30 years, the Pan African Film Festival rolled out the red carpet to center our stories and filmmakers. And now, during the surge of the latest variant, I applaud their decision to center the community’s health and well-being by postponing the film festival to a later date,” said Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson. “I’m looking forward to celebrating their 30-year milestone when it is safer for everyone.”

The 30th annual PAFF will feature 150 new high-quality Black films from the U.S., Africa, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the South Pacific, Canada, and increasingly, Asia. In addition, the PAFF will present over 100 fine artists and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and six continents in a showcase of Pan African cultures.