LA County Gas Prices Drop for 30th Consecutive Day

The run of dropping prices follows an 11-day streak of increases totaling 7.8 cents.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Sunday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 1.1 cents to $5.41.

The average price has dropped 90.5 cents over the past 30 days, including 1.8 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 91.8 cents.

The average price is 17.2 cents less than one week ago, 90.5 cents less than one month ago and 23.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.084 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 31st consecutive day and 39th time in 41 days, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.496. It has dropped 38.5 cents over the past 41 days, including 1.5 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 5.4 cents less than one week ago, 33.6 cents lower than one month ago and 26.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.52 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

