LA County Libraries to reopen
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 04/03/21

Selected LA County Library branches will reopen on April 19.

LibraryThe Los Angeles County library system will reopen 30 of its 85 locations for “select in-person service” this month following the county’s move into the orange tier of the state’s economic reopening blueprint.

The selected LA County Library branches will reopen on April 19, with capacity restricted to 50%

Additional locations are expected to in a phased process, and outdoor programming with limited numbers of participants will begin in September at select libraries.

Sidewalk service and book drops will remain available at all reopening libraries.

The locations reopening April 19 are:

— Angelo M Iacoboni in Lakewood;

— Avalon;

— Claremont Helen Renwick;

— Clifton M. Brakensiek in Bellflower;

— Compton;

— Culver City Julian Dixon;

— Diamond Bar;

— Duarte;

— East Los Angeles;

— El Monte;

— Graham Library near South Gate;

— Huntington Park;

— La Crescenta;

— Lancaster;

— Lawndale;

— Leland R. Weaver in South Gate;

— Lennox;

— Malibu;

— Manhattan Beach;

— Montebello;

— Quartz Hill;

— Rosemead;

— Rowland Heights;

— San Fernando;

— South Whittier;

— Stevenson Ranch;

— View Park Bebe Moore Campbell;

— West Covina;

— West Hollywood; and

— Woodcrest

