LA county report 1,118 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals spiked for the second straight day on Sunday, Oct. 31, increasing to 672 from 659 on Saturday and 630 on Friday, according to state figures.

Of those patients, 162 were being treated in intensive care, down from 172 the previous day.

The latest numbers come as the county reported 1,118 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths, bringing its cumulative totals to 1,493,170 cases and 26,637 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The number of cases and deaths likely reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

About 90% of all the local deaths associated with COVID-19 were people with underlying health conditions, according to the county’s health department. The most common conditions are hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 1.1% as of Friday.

“As we continue to experience substantial transmission across the county, it is important that those who are infected, even if they have no symptoms, isolate from others for at least 10 days to stop spreading the virus to others,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Friday. “And everyone who is a close contact to an infected person and is not vaccinated needs to quarantine and not participate in activities with others.

“This means not hosting or attending parties, going to work or school or shopping at stores. Breaking the chain of transmission requires that those infected or exposed do their part by staying away from others.”

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The issue will now move to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee, then to the CDC director for final approval, which could come as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.