LA Galaxy Acquire Defender Jorge Villafaña

LA Galaxy acquire Villafaña and Portland Timbers’ 2021 Natural 1st Round MLS SuperDraft Pick (16th overall) in exchange for the Galaxy’s 2021 Natural 1st Round SuperDraft Pick (8th overall)

LOS ANGELES (Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021) – The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has acquired defender Jorge Villafaña and a 2021 Natural 1st Round MLS SuperDraft Pick (16th overall) from the Portland Timbers in exchange for the Galaxy’s 2021 Natural 1st Round SuperDraft Pick (8th overall). Portland may receive additional Allocation Money based on Villafaña’s performance with the Galaxy.

The 31-year-old defender joins the Galaxy after having made 188 career appearances in MLS for Chivas USA (2007-13) and the Portland Timbers (2014-15, 2018-20), scoring 10 goals and adding 24 assists.

“Jorge is a talented veteran defender with extensive experience playing at a high level in Major League Soccer,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “We are confident in his ability to contribute to our club on the field, in our locker room and in our community. We are excited to welcome Jorge home and have him join our club.”

A product of Anaheim, Calif., Villafaña departs from the Portland Timbers after helping lead the club to 2015 MLS Cup and the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament victories. He originally joined MLS in 2007 with Chivas USA before a trade to the Portland Timbers ahead of the 2014 season. Following their MLS Cup victory in 2015, Villafaña joined Liga MX side Santos Laguna, where he remained until 2018 when he returned to Portland.

Villafaña made over 100 appearances and scored three times for Portland. His 18 MLS Regular Season assists are the fifth most in Timbers MLS history and his 102 appearances are the ninth most of any Timbers player during their MLS era.

In addition to his experience in MLS and Liga MX, Villafaña has represented the U.S. Men’s National Team 21 times in addition to various U.S. Youth National Team sides.

Name: Jorge Villafaña

Position: Defender

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Born: Sept. 16, 1989

Age: 31

Last Club: Portland Timbers

Birthplace: Anaheim, Calif.

Nationality: United States