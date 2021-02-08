Uncategorized
LA Galaxy Announce Kick-Off Time for September 26 Away Match Against Austin FC
Anthony Johnson, Sport Reporter, CaribPress, Sports, MLS Soccer, 08/09/21

Sunday’s game against Vancouver, the LA Galaxy fans got a treat from Talawah sound system and LARS tributes to 59th Jamaica Independence celebration.



LOS ANGELES (Monday, August 9, 2021) – The LA Galaxy today announced that the kick-off time for the club’s match against Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, September 26, has been confirmed for 6:30 p.m. PT. The September 26 match against Austin FC will be televised nationally on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

Next up, the Galaxy travel to face Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, Aug. 14. The Aug. 14 match kicks off at 3 p.m. PT and features a national television broadcast on FOX and Fox Deportes.

LA Galaxy Celebrated Jamaica 59th Independence Day

On Sunday, August 8, the LA Galaxy fans got a special surprise treat titled, “Run Come Celebrate Jamaica Independence Day” with Talawah sound system and LARS as they celebrated Jamaica’s 59th Independence Day outside the Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park before the game.

The event was free to the public and a couple entertainers were on site including Los Angeles based reggae artist Jah Faith toasting on the mic for Talawah sound and LARS.

The sound systems entertainment was over at 5pm in time for ticket holders to enter inside the stadium to watch and cheers for their favorite team.

The MLS match end with both LA Galaxy and Vancouver scoring one goal each with both teams earning a one point.

For the LA Galaxy’s 2021 MLS Regular Season schedule it can be found here.

