LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Kai Koreniuk

2019 LA Galaxy II Player of the Year and Florida native with experience playing professionally in Netherlands signs first-team contract with club

LOS ANGELES (Thursday, June 25, 2020) – The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has signed midfielder Kai Koreniuk from LA Galaxy II. Born in Ormond Beach, Florida, Koreniuk 22, played last season with LA Galaxy II, earning honors as the 2019 LA Galaxy II Player of the Year.

“Kai is a developing player who we have seen progress with LA Galaxy II since joining our club,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “We are confident Kai can continue to grow as a member of our first team and will provide valuable depth to our squad. We are pleased to add him to our roster.”

Koreniuk signs with the LA Galaxy after joining LA Galaxy II prior to the 2019 USL Championship season, where he went on to make 28 appearances and score nine goals to lead Los Dos. In addition to his stellar play for LA Galaxy II, Koreniuk appeared for LA Galaxy’s first-team via loan on 23 July 2019, during a 2019 Leagues Cup fixture against Club Tijuana, recording an assist in the game’s opening goal.

Born in Ormond Beach, Fla., Koreniuk made his professional debut with Vitesse Arnhem of Eredivisie in the Netherlands, playing nearly four seasons with the club. During his final season with Vitesse in 2017, Koreniuk scored 10 goals in 19 games for the club’s under-21 team in Holland’s second division.

On June 6, 2017, Koreniuk joined Dutch soccer club AZ Alkmaar on a free transfer. He made his Eerste Divisie debut for the club’s U-21 team, Jong AZ on Aug. 25, 2017 against RKC Waalwijk. In his first season, he made 21 appearances, scored two goals and provided one assist.

Internationally, Koreniuk has featured for the Netherlands U-16 National Team on three occasions, as well as six appearances for the Netherlands U-18 National Team where he recorded two goals. Koreniuk also has featured for the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team four times, recording one goal.

In his one season at Seabreeze High School, in Ormond Beach, Fla., before joining Vitesse Arnhem’s academy, Koreniuk scored 23 goals and added six assists in 13 games. He was an All-Area first team selection as helped his team advance to the regional semifinal round.

The LA Galaxy will compete in Group F of the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida, which is set to begin on July 8. The Galaxy will play group stage matches against the Portland Timbers, Houston Dynamo and LAFC, who round out Group F.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Kai Koreniuk from LA Galaxy II

Name: Kai Koreniuk

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 175 lbs.

Born: March 1, 1998

Age: 22

Last Club: AZ Alkmaar

Birthplace: Ormond Beach, Fla.

Hometown: Daytona Beach, Fla.

Nationality: Netherlands/USA