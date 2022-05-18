LA River Master Plan unveiled

After a four-year planning process commissioned by the LA County Board of Supervisors, LA County Public works unveiled the County’s final LA River Master Plan during an on-site news briefing on May 17th 2022. The briefing was presented by Ethnic Media Services (EMS) in cooperation with the LA County Public Works. Spanish, Mandarin, and Korean interpreting was provided on-site, as well as via Zoom for virtual attendees.

Panel moderator Pilar Marrero, associate editor of EMS, stated in her opening address, “The new plan addresses long-standing issues of infrastructure inequity, and the goal (of the Master Plan) is to both improve the health of the river ecosystem for current and future generations of Los Angelenos and to enable local residents to thrive in their neighborhood and not be displaced by gentrification”.

Keith Lilley, Deputy Director of LA Public Works, Wilma Franco PhD, ED of Southeast LA Collaborative, opened with a land acknowledgement to honor native and indigenous people, “We acknowledge the First Peoples of this ancestral territory and the land that today we call Los Angeles County. With respect to their elders past and present, we recognize the Tongva, Tataviam, and Chumash as the original stewards of the land, air, and water – and support them as they continue to lift up their stories and cultures. Our intent with this statement is to show respect, honor the truth, and encourage more substantive, sustained action and to correct the narratives and practices that seek to erase indigenous peoples’ histories and cultures”.

Mr. Lilley went on to explain some of the history surrounding the LA River and the original purpose of the concrete structure. He stated that removing the concrete would be costly and impractical, and that it was necessary in order to provide the needed flood protection. He stated that there are nearly one million people living within a mile of the river, and that the creators of the plan worked very hard to incorporate their concerns and needs, saying the plan will reimagine the river as a complex system in which people, places, and the environment are encouraged to coexist, intermingle and thrive.

Dr Wilma Franco, representing the SELA Leaders Collaborative, spoke on behalf of the communities in Southeast LA. She discussed how the quality of life is affected by the zip code that one lives in. She voiced her communities’ concern over gentrification and displacement – an overarching theme at this meeting.

Sissy Trinh, Founder and ED of Southeast Asian Community Alliance, spoke about specific issues affecting those living near the LA River in Chinatown and the poverty that is directly affecting the accessibility of housing for those communities, she states, “The biggest benefit is that the master plan calls for strategies to address housing instability, gentrification, and risk for homelessness.” She says this can protect low-income seniors and families.

Tensho Takemori, partner, Gehry Partners, Project Architect and Planning, mentioned that plan considers the effect of climate change, and the pressures that puts on increased flood risk. He says that the plan does not propose a final design for the whole LA River, but says it is more of a framework that will empower the local communities to have a voice.

The briefing also included remarks by issue experts; Carolina Hernandez, Assistant Deputy Director with LA Public Works, who described the process that her organization used to come up with the ‘nine goals of the Master Plan’- which combined community engagement with data. Mark Hannah, PhD is a civil engineer with Geosyntec Consultants has spent 25 years helping solve some of the southwest’s biggest water resource challenges. Jessica Henson is a Partner at OLIN where she leads planning and design projects and explores how landscape architects can create anticipatory design solutions that create more equitable communities in both urban and rural settings. John Christensen is a professor and environmental journalist and science writer, saying most Los Angelenos of all ethnicities and communities support river revitalization efforts.

The new Master Plan considers all 51 miles of connected open space and its local communities. While prioritizing critical infrastructure improvements, park access and water resources along the river, the Master Plan targets climate instability, addresses biodiversity loss, supports COVID-19 recovery, mitigates housing shortages and maintains housing affordability. The Master Plan builds on the City of LA’s LA River Revitalization Plan and 144 other local planning documents to develop a comprehensive vision for the river from Canoga Park all the way to Long Beach.

The final LA River Master Plan is expected to be adopted by the County of June 14, 2022 and can be viewed or downloaded at www.LARiverMasterPlan.org.