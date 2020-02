LA Supervisor Talks about Fire Department’s Measure FD – 6 cent Parcel Tax (Video)

Janice Hahn is asking voters to support Measure FD 6 cent parcel tax on the March 3, 2020 ballot.





“Since 2008, the LA County Fire Department has seen fifty percent increase in emergency medical incidents,’ said Supervisor Hahn, ‘but at the same time, we’ve only been able to increase our department’s paramedics squad by five percent.”