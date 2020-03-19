LADOT announced the changes to parking enforcement policies

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today reminded people of the city’s decision to pump the brakes on parking enforcement and what it means for motorists throughout the city during the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting last week, in accordance with the direction of Mayor Eric Garcetti and city leaders, LADOT announced the changes to parking enforcement policies to help Angelenos comply with public health recommendations and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The department has waived tickets since March 16 for violations related to:

— Residential street sweeping

— Peak/rush-hour and gridlock-zone parking restrictions

— Non-metered time limits in commercial zones

— Ticketing or towing for abandoned vehicles, overnight parking and oversize vehicles

— Expired registration on a vehicles

Additionally, the department has taken measures to reduce tickets such as:

— No parking fine increases for 60 days

— Extending the grace period for violations related to dropping off or picking up people

— Extending all deadlines for ticket payments until June 1

The LADOT will continue to enforcement violations such as:

— Metered parking expirations

— Preferential parking districts

— Posted time limits in residential areas

— Posted temporary no-parking for repaving, street repair and other street maintenance

— Blocking emergency access, such as alleyways and fire hydrants

— Colored curb zones

— Parking restrictions on city-owned lots

The changes will remain in effect until April 19 and may be extended, LADOT stated.