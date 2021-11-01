LAFC acquires US International forward Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) announced today it has acquired forward Corey Baird from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) spread across 2021 and 2022, a 2021 international roster slot and future considerations.

“Corey is a dynamic attacker and we are excited to welcome a player of his caliber and qualities,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. “We are confident he will prove to be a great fit into how we play and will help us achieve our ambitions as a Club in the years to come.”

The 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year joins LAFC after appearing in 83 regular season contests for Real Salt Lake between 2018-20. This past season, Baird played in 21 of RSL’s 22 matches, tallying two goals and four assists in 1,529 minutes. His goals came in back-to-back games against Colorado Rapids (8/22) and Portland Timbers (8/29).

In 2019, Baird surpassed the 2,000-minute mark for the first time in his career, amassing five goals and four assists in 31 MLS games. In 2018, he led all MLS rookies with eight goals in 31 appearances. He would add five assists on his way to being voted the 2018 AT&T MLS Rookie of the Year.

A native of Escondido, Calif., Baird represented the United States at the U-15, U-17, U-18 and U-20 levels before earning his first-ever senior call-up during the annual January camp in 2019. He notched his first and only assist with the USMNT during his international debut in a 3-0 victory over Panama on January 28, 2019.

Prior to joining Real Salt Lake as a Homegrown player on January 5, 2018, Baird registered 16 goals and 28 assists across four seasons at Stanford University, winning three consecutive NCAA National Championships (2015-17).

VITALS:

Full Name: Corey Baird

Position: Forward

Born: 1/30/1996

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160 lbs.

Birthplace: Escondido, CA

Last Club: Real Salt Lake

Citizenship: USA

