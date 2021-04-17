LAFC opens 2021 MLS Season with newcomer Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium

The match kicks off at 3pm PT (west coast’s time) and will be broadcast on FOX Deportes, ESPN 1110 AM and KFWB 980am.

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) enters their fourth season in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday, April 17 when they takes on the expansion team Austin FC, on their LA home pitch.

It will be Austin FC debut MLS match into the competition. This 25 members Texas soccer team sits at third place, while LAFC at seventh slot on the Western Conference Standings.

LAFC players are expected to wear black “Forza Mo” armbands in memory of Maurice “Mo” Fascio, one the founding members of The 3252 and the Vice President of the 3252 Independent Supporters Union. Fascio recently lost his battle to COVID-19 complications on March 19, 2021. All fans attending will be given an armband to wear. LAFC will honor Mo’s contribution and his memory throughout the 2021 season with community events and programming to support causes important to the Fascio family.