Sports
LAFC opens 2021 MLS Season with newcomer Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium
Anthony Johnson, CaribPress, 04/17/21

The match kicks off at 3pm PT (west coast’s time) and will be broadcast on FOX Deportes, ESPN 1110 AM and KFWB 980am.

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) enters their fourth season in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday, April 17 when they takes on the expansion team Austin FC, on their LA home pitch.

The match kicks off at 3pm PT (west coast’s time) and will be broadcast on FOX Deportes, ESPN 1110 AM and KFWB 980am.

It will be Austin FC debut MLS match into the competition. This 25 members Texas soccer team sits at third place, while LAFC at seventh slot on the Western Conference Standings.

LAFC players are expected to wear black “Forza Mo” armbands in memory of Maurice “Mo” Fascio, one the founding members of The 3252 and the Vice President of the 3252 Independent Supporters Union. Fascio recently lost his battle to COVID-19 complications on March 19, 2021. All fans attending will be given an armband to wear. LAFC will honor Mo’s contribution and his memory throughout the 2021 season with community events and programming to support causes important to the Fascio family.

Categories: Sports

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

LAFC opens 2021 MLS Season with newcomer Austin FC at Banc of California Stadium

Anthony Johnson, CaribPress, 04/17/21

COVID-19 vaccines in minority communities: what is the hesitation?

Adriana Azarloza (Intern), CaribPress, Health, Covid-19 Vaccines, 04/16/21

Power Co. Edison Is Recruiting Black Californians for Tech Scholarships, Jobs

Antonio Ray Harvey | CBM, CaribPress, News, 04/15/21

The fate of 11 million immigrants is in the hands of the Senate

Jenny Manrique | EMS, CaribPress, Immigration, 04/15/21

Can California safety re-open June 15 before reaching herd immunity? Perhaps, if mask remain on

Sunita Sohrabji, EMS, CaribPress, Health, 04/15/21

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges return to the Fast & Furious Saga

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 04/14/21

McDonald’s starts harassment and discrimination training

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Community, 04/14/21

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on pause

City News Service, Community, health, 04/13/21

President Biden urges Senate to pass a series of gun control measure

Staff writer, Caribppress, Community, politics, 04/12/21

Cast members announced for ‘The Kings of Napa’

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertaibment, 04/09/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in