TV One announced today that the third season of “Uncensored,” the docu series which explores the private lives of celebrities and will now return in fall.

Season 3 is set to include actor Larenz Tate, singer/actor Tyrese, rapper/TV personality Eve, producer/TV personality Yandy Smith-Harris, actor Omari Hardwick and was originally slated to premiere on Sunday, April 26.

The auto-biographical series delves into the lives of famous personalities as they reveal secrets to their success, obstacles they faced and how they’ve navigated the perils of social media that helped but sometimes haunted their careers. Viewers will get a glimpse into the lives of celebrities as they reveal their own stories, in their own words.