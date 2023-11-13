Larry Wilmore to host the Sentinel Awards

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Meagan Good and Yvette Nicole Brown are previous attendees at this annual event which recognizes shows tackling powerful and timely topics.

Emmy-winning producer, comedian, actor, and writer Larry Wilmore has been tapped to host the 2023 Sentinel Awards which will take place Wednesday, December 6 at the Writer’s Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

The event will honor some of the past year’s best TV entertainment that responsibly inform audiences on topics including systemic racism, A.I., the climate crisis, diplomacy, reproductive health, mental health, economic disparities.

Hollywood, Health & Society, a program of the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center is behind the Sentinel Awards.

Wilmore has been a television producer, actor, comedian, and writer for more than 25 years and is the host of “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” on The Ringer Podcast Network. He also serves as executive producer, alongside Kerry Washington, in the Hulu legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” for Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Meagan Good and Yvette Nicole Brown are previous attendees at this annual event which recognizes shows tackling powerful and timely topics.

(Photo Credit:Peter Yang/Comedy Central)