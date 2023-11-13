Uncategorized
Larry Wilmore to host the Sentinel Awards
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Meagan Good and Yvette Nicole Brown are previous attendees at this annual event which recognizes shows tackling powerful and timely topics.

Photo-Credit-Peter-Yang-Comedy-Central-1000x1400 (2)Emmy-winning producer, comedian, actor, and writer Larry Wilmore has been tapped to host the 2023 Sentinel Awards which will take place Wednesday, December 6 at the Writer’s Guild Theater in Beverly Hills.

The event will honor some of the past year’s best TV entertainment that responsibly inform audiences on topics including systemic racism, A.I., the climate crisis, diplomacy, reproductive health, mental health, economic disparities.

Hollywood, Health & Society, a program of the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center is behind the Sentinel Awards.

Wilmore has been a television producer, actor, comedian, and writer for more than 25 years and is the host of “Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air” on The Ringer Podcast Network. He also serves as executive producer, alongside Kerry Washington, in the Hulu legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” for Hulu’s Onyx Collective.

Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Meagan Good and Yvette Nicole Brown are previous attendees at this annual event which recognizes shows tackling powerful and timely topics.

(Photo Credit:Peter Yang/Comedy Central)

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: , ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

20 Days in Mariupol, American Symphony, and The Deepest Breath win Critics Choice Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

‘We are happy that our industry can take a collective sigh of relief and get back to work,’ says AAFCA Co-Founder and President Gil Robertson

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Oscars submissions deadline looms

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Check out photos from the New York Premiere of ‘Cypher’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Wages for background actors will increase by 11%

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

AMC Networks releases teaser trailer for Giancarlo Esposito’s new drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Larry Wilmore to host the Sentinel Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Eugenio Derbez, Eva Longoria Host Fundraiser Event to promote ‘Radical’

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/10/23

AFI Fest 2023 announces winners

Edwin Chan, Caribprress, Entertainment, 11/10/23

Credit Card debt continues to increase

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/07/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in