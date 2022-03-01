Videos
Lashana Lynch Wins the EE Rising Star Award
Robert Wheaton, CaribPress, Videos, 03/25/22

Voted every year by the British public, the EE Rising Star Award recognizes a promising newcomer to the film industry. Past winners include Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Hardy, Michael Ward, Adam Deacon, and Letitia Wright. The award was presented this year by Bukky Bakray, the recipient of last year’s award.

Lashana Lynch holds EE Rising Star Award at 2022 BAFTA ceremony. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Lashana Lynch holds EE Rising Star Award at 2022 BAFTA ceremony in London. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

A highlight of 2022’s EE BAFTA Film Awards was Lashana Lynch’s acceptance speech for the EE Rising Star Award. She is best known for her recent appearance in No Time to Die. In roughly two minutes, a visibly moved Lynch thanked her parents and her grandparents for what she characterized as their “working-class foundation.” Originally from Jamaica, her grandparents arrived in the UK during the Windrush generation.

She also thanked Doña Croll and Carmen Munroe among other Black actresses in the UK “who taught me what it is to be in this industry as a dark-skinned woman.”

