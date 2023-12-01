Listening Room
LaTocha: “It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music.”
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Music, 01/12/23

The award-winning artist will release her project this year.

LATOCHABest known as a member of the multi-platinum-selling R&B group Xscape, providing leads on some of the group’s biggest songs, including “Who Can I Run To” and “The Arms of the One Who Loves You,”  LaTocha has signed a deal with Motown Gospel.

“It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music,” says LaTocha. “It has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”

For the powerhouse songstress, the interplay of music and faith began at Mt. Olive Church of God in Holiness, in her hometown of College Park, GA. She leaned on that foundation even as she became a household name in one of the biggest girl groups in R&B history.

“LaTocha has one of the most recognized voices in R&B, but she also has staying power and manages to maintain relevance in a marketplace that doesn’t always allow for that,” says EJ Gaines, Co-Executive Director of Motown Gospel.

