Uncategorized
Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Darius Rucker team up for Toys For Tots
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, community, 11/17/22

Circle Network Will Air Three Opry Live Episodes In Honor of Toys For Tots featuring Country music stars Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood.

Photo Courtesy of Circle Network

Circle Network will be partnering with Toys For Tots to give back this holiday season through a month-long partnership beginning on Monday, November 21 through to December 25.

During this period, the network will air three special “Opry Live” episodes where country stars including Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Darius Rucker team up to encourage country music fans to donate to Toys For Tots, bringing joy to children nationwide this winter. Throughout these three episodes a QR code will be available for viewers to scan and donate live, but even if a show is missed, the opportunity to donate will remain open throughout the holiday season by visiting the Opry’s Toys For Tots donation page.

 “The holiday season is all about giving back and spreading joy,” said Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger. “Teaming up with some of country music’s biggest stars to help drive home the Toys For Tots mission is the perfect partnership for us at Circle. To our audience – please enjoy the Opry Live performances and donate what you can to this great cause!”

Circle Network will air the three special “Opry Live” episodes on November 26, December 3 and December 10 each at 9/8c PM. Each episode will honor Toys for Tots by featuring heartfelt, one-of-a-kind moments with the artists as they prepare their donation gifts, which will all take place alongside live performances from country legends Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Craig Morgan, Ashley McBryde, and more. McBryde will also be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry during her episode.

Toys for Tots is a 75-year national charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book.

The Opry’s donation page for Toys For Tots can be found here: https://toysfortots.org/opry/

Photo Courtesy of Circle Network

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

‘Strange World’ makes its European premiere

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 11/17/22

Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Darius Rucker team up for Toys For Tots

Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Event, community, 11/17/22

Rocky Dawuni nabs a Grammy Nomination

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, music, 11/16/22

Californians Spurn Sports Gambling Initiatives on Election Day

McKenzie Jackson | CBM, Carib Press, Politics, 11/16/22

Sidney Poitier to receive a posthumous award

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/22

Dwyane Wade hosts screening for ‘The Inspection’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/22

Deadly listeria outbreak in 6 states linked to deli meat and cheese

Staff writer, health, 11/10/22

Kelvin Harrison Jr: ‘This story asks big questions about art and equality and why so many Black artists have been erased.’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress Newsmagazine, film, 11/08/22

Wu-Tang Clan, Shaggy, Dirty Heads, Cypress Hill to perform at Cali Roots

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, music, 11/08/22

Frances-Anne Solomon: “It is a great honor to receive the 2022 Toronto Crystal Award for Mentorship.”

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 11/08/22

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in