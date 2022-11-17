Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Darius Rucker team up for Toys For Tots

Circle Network will be partnering with Toys For Tots to give back this holiday season through a month-long partnership beginning on Monday, November 21 through to December 25.

During this period, the network will air three special “Opry Live” episodes where country stars including Lauren Alaina, Dustin Lynch and Darius Rucker team up to encourage country music fans to donate to Toys For Tots, bringing joy to children nationwide this winter. Throughout these three episodes a QR code will be available for viewers to scan and donate live, but even if a show is missed, the opportunity to donate will remain open throughout the holiday season by visiting the Opry’s Toys For Tots donation page.

“The holiday season is all about giving back and spreading joy,” said Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger. “Teaming up with some of country music’s biggest stars to help drive home the Toys For Tots mission is the perfect partnership for us at Circle. To our audience – please enjoy the Opry Live performances and donate what you can to this great cause!”

Circle Network will air the three special “Opry Live” episodes on November 26, December 3 and December 10 each at 9/8c PM. Each episode will honor Toys for Tots by featuring heartfelt, one-of-a-kind moments with the artists as they prepare their donation gifts, which will all take place alongside live performances from country legends Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Craig Morgan, Ashley McBryde, and more. McBryde will also be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry during her episode.

Toys for Tots is a 75-year national charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book.

The Opry’s donation page for Toys For Tots can be found here: https://toysfortots.org/opry/

Photo Courtesy of Circle Network