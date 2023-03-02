Grammys host Trevor Noah will kick off the award show at 8 p.m.
Laverne Cox is getting ready for music’s biggest night.
The award-winning actress, producer and activist will hit the 2023 Grammys red carpet, as she returns to host E!’s Live From E!: Grammys show on Feb. 5.
Laverne and co-host Bobby Bones will go live from the red carpet at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT to chat with Grammy nominees, presenters and more celebrities, all before Grammys host Trevor Noah kicks off the award show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.
Live From E! panelists E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will lend their expertise to help break down the night’s most-nominated artists—from Beyoncé to Harry Styles to Adele.
GENERAL
1. Record Of The Year
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
- “Easy On Me” by Adele
- “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige
- “You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- “Woman” by Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
- “The Heart Part 5″ by Kendrick Lamar
- “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
2. Album Of The Year
- Voyage by ABBA
- 30 by Adele
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
- RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
- Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
- Special by Lizzo
- Harry’s House by Harry Styles
- “abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
- “About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
- “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
- “Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
- “BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
- “GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
4. Best New Artist
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
POP
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
- “Easy On Me” by Adele
- “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny
- “Woman” by Doja Cat
- “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
- “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
- “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- “My Universe” by Coldplay & BTS
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone & Doja Cat
- “Unholy” by Sam Smith & Kim Petras
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Higher by Michael Bublé
- When Christmas Comes Around… by Kelly Clarkson
- I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones
- Evergreen by Pentatonix
- Thank You by Diana Ross
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
- Voyage by ABBA
- 30 by Adele
- Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
- Special by Lizzo
- Harry’s House by Harry Styles
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
- “Rosewood” by Bonobo
- “Don’t Forget My Love” by Diplo & Miguel
- “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- “Intimidated” by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
- “On My Knees” by RÜFÜS DU SOL
10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Renaissance by Beyoncé
- Fragments by Bonobo
- Diplo by Diplo
- The Last Goodbye by ODESZA
- Surrender by RÜFÜS DU SOL
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- Between Dreaming And Joy by Jeff Coffin
- Not Tight by DOMi & JD Beck
- Blooz by Grant Geissman
- Jacob’s Ladder by Brad Mehldau
- Empire Central by Snarky Puppy
ROCK
12. Best Rock Performance
- “So Happy It Hurts” by Bryan Adams
- “Old Man” by Beck
- “Wild Child” by The Black Keys
- “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile
- “Crawl!” by Idles
- “Patient Number 9″ by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
- “Holiday” by Turnstile
13. Best Metal Performance
- “Call Me Little Sunshine” by Ghost
- “We’ll Be Back” by Megadeth
- “Kill Or Be Killed” by Muse
- “Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
- “Blackout” by Turnstile
14. Best Rock Song
- “Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
- “Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- “Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
- “Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
- “Patient Number 9″ — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
15. Best Rock Album
- Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Crawler by Idles
- Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon
ALTERNATIVE
16. Best Alternative Music Performance
- “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” by Arctic Monkeys
- “Certainty” by Big Thief
- “King” by Florence + The Machine
- “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg
- “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
17. Best Alternative Music Album
- WE by Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief
- Fossora by Björk
- Wet Leg by Wet Leg
- Cool It Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
R&B
18. Best R&B Performance
- “VIRGO’S GROOVE” by Beyoncé
- “Here With Me” by Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
- “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long
- “Over” by Lucky Daye
- “Hurt Me So Good” by Jazmine Sullivan
19. Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “Do 4 Love” by Snoh Aalegra
- “Keeps On Fallin'” by Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
- “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” by Beyoncé
- “‘Round Midnight” by Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige
20. Best R&B Song
- “CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
- “Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
- “Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
- “Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
21. Best Progressive R&B Album
- Operation Funk by Cory Henry
- Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy
- Drones by Terrace Martin
- Starfruit by Moonchild
- Red Balloon by Tank And The Bangas
22. Best R&B Album
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
- Black Radio III by Robert Glasper
- Candydrip by Lucky Daye
- Watch The Sun by PJ Morton
RAP
23. Best Rap Performance
- “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Vegas” by Doja Cat
- “pushin P” by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
- “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by Hitkidd & GloRilla
- “The Heart Part 5″ by Kendrick Lamar
24. Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “BEAUTIFUL” by DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
- “WAIT FOR U” by Future Featuring Drake & Tems
- “First Class” by Jack Harlow
- “Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- “Big Energy (Live)” by Latto
25. Best Rap Song
- “Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
- “GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
- “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
- “pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
- “WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
26. Best Rap Album
- GOD DID by DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You by Future
- Come Home The Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
- It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T
COUNTRY
27. Best Country Solo Performance
- “Heartfirst” by Kelsea Ballerini
- “Something In The Orange” by Zach Bryan
- “In His Arms” by Miranda Lambert
- “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris
- “Live Forever” by Willie Nelson
28. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “Wishful Drinking” by Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
- “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” by Brothers Osborne
- “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” by Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
- “Does He Love You – Revisited” by Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
- “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
- “Going Where The Lonely Go” by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
29. Best Country Song
- “Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
- “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
- “If I Was A Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
- “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
- “‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
30. Best Country Album
- Growin’ Up by Luke Combs
- Palomino by Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest by Maren Morris
- A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson
NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT
31. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
- Positano Songs by Will Ackerman
- Joy by Paul Avgerinos
- Mantra Americana by Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
- The Passenger by Cheryl B. Engelhardt
- Mystic Mirror by White Sun
JAZZ
32. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- “Rounds (Live)” — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
- “Keep Holding On” — Gerald Albright, soloist
- “Falling” — Melissa Aldana, soloist
- “Call Of The Drum” — Marcus Baylor, soloist
- “Cherokee/Koko” — John Beasley, soloist
- “Endangered Species” — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
33. Best Jazz Vocal Album
- The Evening : Live At APPARATUS by The Baylor Project
- Linger Awhile by Samara Joy
- Fade To Black by Carmen Lundy
- Fifty by The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
- Ghost Song by Cécile McLorin Salvant
34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- New Standards Vol. 1 by Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
- Live In Italy by Peter Erskine Trio
- LongGone by Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
- Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival by Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
- Parallel Motion by Yellowjackets
35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- Bird Lives by John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
- Remembering Bob Freedman by Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
- Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra by Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
- Center Stage by Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
- Architecture Of Storms by Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
36. Best Latin Jazz Album
- Fandango At The Wall In New York by Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
- Crisálida by Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
- If You Will by Flora Purim
- Rhythm & Soul by Arturo Sandoval
- Música De Las Américas by Miguel Zenón
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
37. Best Gospel Performance/Song
- “Positive” by Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
- “When I Pray” by DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
- “Kingdom” by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
- “The Better Benediction” by PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
- “Get Up” by Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
38. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” by Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
- “So Good” by DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
- “For God Is With Us” by for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
- “Fear Is Not My Future” by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
- “Holy Forever” by Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
- “Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)” by Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
39. Best Gospel Album
- Die To Live by Maranda Curtis
- Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) by Ricky Dillard
- Clarity by DOE
- One Deluxe by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- All Things New by Tye Tribbett
40. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- Lion by Elevation Worship
- Breathe by Maverick City Music
- Life After Death by TobyMac
- Always by Chris Tomlin
- My Jesus by Anne Wilson
41. Best Roots Gospel Album
- Let’s Just Praise The Lord by Gaither Vocal Band
- Confessio – Irish American Roots by Keith & Kristyn Getty
- The Willie Nelson Family by Willie Nelson
- 2:22 by Karen Peck & New River
- The Urban Hymnal by Tennessee State University Marching Band
LATIN
42. Best Latin Pop Album
- AGUILERA by Christina Aguilera
- Pasieros by Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
- De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camilo
- VIAJANTE by Fonseca
- Dharma + by Sebastián Yatra
43. Best Música Urbana Album
- TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 by Rauw Alejandro
- Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
- LEGENDADDY by Daddy Yankee
- La 167 by Farruko
- The Love & Sex Tape by Maluma
44. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- El Alimento by Cimafunk
- Tinta y Tiempo by Jorge Drexler
- 1940 Carmen by Mon Laferte
- Alegoría by Gaby Moreno
- Los Años Salvajes by Fito Paez
- MOTOMAMI by Rosalía
45. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- Abeja Reina by Chiquis
- Un Canto por México – El Musical by Natalia Lafourcade
- La Reunión (Deluxe) by Los Tigres Del Norte
- EP #1 Forajido by Christian Nodal
- Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) by Marco Antonio Solís
46. Best Tropical Latin Album
- Pa’lla Voy by Marc Anthony
- Quiero Verte Feliz by La Santa Cecilia
- Lado A Lado B by Víctor Manuelle
- Legendario by Tito Nieves
- Imágenes Latinas by Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Cumbiana II by Carlos Vives
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
47. Best American Roots Performance
- “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” by Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
- “Life According To Raechel” by Madison Cunningham
- “Oh Betty” by Fantastic Negrito
- “Stompin’ Ground” by Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
- “Prodigal Daughter” by Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
48. Best Americana Performance
- “Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” by Eric Alexandrakis
- “There You Go Again” by Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
- “The Message” by Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
- “You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
- “Made Up Mind” by Bonnie Raitt
49. Best American Roots Song
- “Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
- “Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
- “High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
- “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
- “Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
- “You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
50. Best Americana Album
- In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
- Things Happen That Way by Dr. John
- Good To Be… by Keb’ Mo’
- Raise The Roof by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
- Just Like That… by Bonnie Raitt
51. Best Bluegrass Album
- Toward The Fray by The Infamous Stringdusters
- Almost Proud by The Del McCoury Band
- Calling You From My Mountain by Peter Rowan
- Crooked Tree by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Get Yourself Outside by Yonder Mountain String Band
52. Best Traditional Blues Album
- Heavy Load Blues by Gov’t Mule
- The Blues Don’t Lie by Buddy Guy
- Get On Board by Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
- The Sun Is Shining Down by John Mayall
- Mississippi Son by Charlie Musselwhite
53. Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Done Come Too Far by Shemekia Copeland
- Crown by Eric Gales
- Bloodline Maintenance by Ben Harper
- Set Sail by North Mississippi Allstars
- Brother Johnny by Edgar Winter
54. Best Folk Album
- Spellbound by Judy Collins
- Revealer by Madison Cunningham
- The Light At The End Of The Line by Janis Ian
- Age Of Apathy by Aoife O’Donovan
- Hell On Church Street by Punch Brothers
55. Best Regional Roots Music Album
- Full Circle by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
- Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu
- Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center by Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
- Lucky Man by Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
- Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Ranky Tanky
REGGAE
56. Best Reggae Album
- The Kalling by Kabaka Pyramid
- Gifted by Koffee
- Scorcha by Sean Paul
- Third Time’s The Charm by Protoje
- Com Fly Wid Mi by Shaggy
GLOBAL MUSIC
57. Best Global Music Performance
- “Udhero Na” by Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
- “Gimme Love” by Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
- “Last Last” by Burna Boy
- “Neva Bow Down” by Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
- “Bayethe” by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
58. Best Global Music Album
- Shuruaat by Berklee Indian Ensemble
- Love, Damini by Burna Boy
- Queen Of Sheba by Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
- Between Us… (Live) by Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
- Sakura by Masa Takumi
CHILDREN’S
59. Best Children’s Music Album
- Into The Little Blue House by Wendy And DB
- Los Fabulosos by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
- The Movement by Alphabet Rockers
- Ready Set Go! by Divinity Roxx
- Space Cadet by Justin Roberts
SPOKEN WORD
60. Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
- Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
- All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
- Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Finding Me — Viola Davis
- Music Is History — Questlove
61. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
- Black Men Are Precious by Ethelbert Miller
- Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman
- Hiding In Plain View by Malcolm-Jamal Warner
- The Poet Who Sat By The Door by J. Ivy
- You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. by Amir Sulaiman
COMEDY
62. Best Comedy Album
- The Closer by Dave Chappelle
- Comedy Monster by Jim Gaffigan
- A Little Brains, A Little Talent by Randy Rainbow
- Sorry by Louis CK
- We All Scream by Patton Oswalt
MUSICAL THEATER
63. Best Musical Theater Album
- Caroline, Or Change – John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
- Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
- MJ The Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
- Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
- Six: Live On Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
64. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
- ELVIS — (Various Artists)
- Encanto — (Various Artists)
- Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) — (Various Artists)
- Top Gun: Maverick — Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
- West Side Story — (Various Artists)
65. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
- The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer
- Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer
- No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer, composer
- The Power Of The Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer
- Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer
66. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou, composer
- Call Of Duty®: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer
- Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer
- Old World — Christopher Tin, composer
67. Best Song Written For Visual Media
- “Be Alive” [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
- “Carolina” [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- “Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
- “Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
- “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
68. Best Instrumental Composition
- “African Tales” — Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
- “El País Invisible” — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
- “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues” — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)
- “Refuge” — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
- “Snapshots” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
69. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- “As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)” — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
- “How Deep Is Your Love” — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
- “Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)” — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
- “Minnesota, WI” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
- “Scrapple From The Apple” — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
70. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- “Let It Happen” — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
- “Never Gonna Be Alone” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
- “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
- “Songbird (Orchestral Version)” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
- “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)” — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
PACKAGE, NOTES AND HISTORICAL
71. Best Recording Package
- Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
- Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
- Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
- Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
- Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
72. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
- Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
- Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
- Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
- Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
- In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
73. Best Album Notes
- The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
- Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
- Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
- Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
74. Best Historical Album
- Against The Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
- The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
- Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
- To Whom It May Concern… — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
- Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
SONGWRITING
75. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Amy Allen
- Nija Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The-Dream
- Laura Veltz
PRODUCTION
76. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
- Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
- Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
- Harry’s House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
- Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
77. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff
- Dan Auerbach
- Boi-1da
- Dahi
- Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
78. Best Remixed Recording
- “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
- “BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
- “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
- “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)” — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
- “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
79. Best Immersive Audio Album
- AGUILERA — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
- Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
- Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
- Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
- Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
80. Best Engineered Album, Classical
- Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
- Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
- Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
- Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
81. Producer Of The Year, Classical
- Jonathan Allen
- Christoph Franke
- James Ginsburg
- Elaine Martone
- Judith Sherman
CLASSICAL
82. Best Orchestral Performance
- Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
- Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- Eastman: Stay On It — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
- John Williams – The Berlin Concert — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
- Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
83. Best Opera Recording
- Aucoin: Eurydice — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
- Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
84. Best Choral Performance
- Bach: St. John Passion — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
- Born — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
- Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
85. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets — Dover Quartet
- Musical Remembrances — Neave Trio
- Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion
- Shaw: Evergreen — Attacca Quartet
- What Is American — PUBLIQuartet
86. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- Abels: Isolation Variation — Hilary Hahn
- Bach: The Art Of Life — Daniil Trifonov
- Beethoven: Diabelli Variations — Mitsuko Uchida
- Letters For The Future — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic — Mak Grgić
87. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
- How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
- Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
- Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
- Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
88. Best Classical Compendium
- An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
- Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
- A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
- The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
89. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- Akiho: Ligneous Suite — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
- Bermel: Intonations — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
- Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
- Puts: Contact — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
90. Best Music Video
- “Easy On Me” by Adele — Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
- “Yet To Come” by BTS — Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
- “Woman” by Doja Cat — Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
- “The Heart Part 5″ by Kendrick Lamar — Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
- “As It Was” by Harry Styles — Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
- “All Too Well: The Short Film” by Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
91. Best Music Film
- Adele One Night Only by Adele — Paul Dugdale, video director
- Our World by Justin Bieber — Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
- Billie Eilish Live At The O2 by Billie Eilish — Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
- Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) by Rosalía — Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (Various Artists) — Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers
- A Band A Brotherhood A Barn by Neil Young & Crazy Horse — Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer