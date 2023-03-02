Listening Room
Laverne Cox returns to host this year’s Live From E!: Grammys red carpet
Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/03/23

Grammys host Trevor Noah will kick off the award show at 8 p.m.

The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Cocktail ReceptionLaverne Cox is getting ready for music’s biggest night.

The award-winning actress, producer and activist will hit the 2023 Grammys red carpet, as she returns to host E!’s Live From E!: Grammys show on Feb. 5.

Laverne and co-host Bobby Bones will go live from the red carpet at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT to chat with Grammy nominees, presenters and more celebrities, all before Grammys host Trevor Noah kicks off the award show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Live From E! panelists E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will lend their expertise to help break down the night’s most-nominated artists—from Beyoncé to Harry Styles to Adele.

GENERAL

1. Record Of The Year

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
  • “Easy On Me” by Adele
  • “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige
  • “You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
  • “Woman” by Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
  • “The Heart Part 5″ by Kendrick Lamar
  • “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  • “As It Was” by Harry Styles

2. Album Of The Year

  • Voyage by ABBA
  • 30 by Adele
  • Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
  • RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
  • In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
  • Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
  • Special by Lizzo
  • Harry’s House by Harry Styles
3. Song Of The Year
  • “abcdefu” —  Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
  • “About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
  • “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • “As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
  • “Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
  • “BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • “Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
  • “GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
  • “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

4. Best New Artist

  • Anitta
  • Omar Apollo
  • DOMi & JD Beck
  • Muni Long
  • Samara Joy
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Tobe Nwigwe
  • Molly Tuttle
  • Wet Leg

POP

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

  • “Easy On Me” by Adele
  • “Moscow Mule” by Bad Bunny
  • “Woman” by Doja Cat
  • “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy
  • “About Damn Time” by Lizzo
  • “As It Was” by Harry Styles

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

  • “Don’t Shut Me Down” by ABBA
  • “Bam Bam” by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
  • “My Universe” by Coldplay & BTS
  • “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone & Doja Cat
  • “Unholy” by Sam Smith & Kim Petras

7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • Higher by Michael Bublé
  • When Christmas Comes Around… by Kelly Clarkson
  • I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones
  • Evergreen by Pentatonix
  • Thank You by Diana Ross

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

  • Voyage by ABBA
  • 30 by Adele
  • Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
  • Special by Lizzo
  • Harry’s House by Harry Styles

DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC

9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • “BREAK MY SOUL” by Beyoncé
  • “Rosewood” by Bonobo
  • “Don’t Forget My Love” by Diplo & Miguel
  • “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
  • “Intimidated” by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
  • “On My Knees” by RÜFÜS DU SOL

10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • Renaissance by Beyoncé
  • Fragments by Bonobo
  • Diplo by Diplo
  • The Last Goodbye by ODESZA
  • Surrender by RÜFÜS DU SOL

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

  • Between Dreaming And Joy by Jeff Coffin
  • Not Tight by DOMi & JD Beck
  • Blooz by Grant Geissman
  • Jacob’s Ladder by Brad Mehldau
  • Empire Central by Snarky Puppy

ROCK

12. Best Rock Performance

  • “So Happy It Hurts” by Bryan Adams
  • “Old Man” by Beck
  • “Wild Child” by The Black Keys
  • “Broken Horses” by Brandi Carlile
  • “Crawl!” by Idles
  • “Patient Number 9″ by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
  • “Holiday” by Turnstile

13. Best Metal Performance

  • “Call Me Little Sunshine” by Ghost
  • “We’ll Be Back” by Megadeth
  • “Kill Or Be Killed” by Muse
  • “Degradation Rules” by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
  • “Blackout” by Turnstile

14. Best Rock Song

  • “Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
  • “Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
  • “Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
  • “Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
  • “Patient Number 9″ — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)

15. Best Rock Album

  • Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys
  • The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello & The Imposters
  • Crawler by Idles
  • Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly
  • Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne
  • Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon

ALTERNATIVE

16. Best Alternative Music Performance

  • “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” by Arctic Monkeys
  • “Certainty” by Big Thief
  • “King” by Florence + The Machine
  • “Chaise Longue” by Wet Leg
  • “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

17. Best Alternative Music Album

  • WE by Arcade Fire
  • Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief
  • Fossora by Björk
  • Wet Leg by Wet Leg
  • Cool It Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs

R&B

18. Best R&B Performance

  • “VIRGO’S GROOVE” by Beyoncé
  • “Here With Me” by Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
  • “Hrs & Hrs” by Muni Long
  • “Over” by Lucky Daye
  • “Hurt Me So Good” by Jazmine Sullivan

19. Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • “Do 4 Love” by Snoh Aalegra
  • “Keeps On Fallin'” by Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
  • “PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” by Beyoncé
  • “‘Round Midnight” by Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous” by Mary J. Blige

20. Best R&B Song

  • “CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • “Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
  • “Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
  • “Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
  • “Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

21. Best Progressive R&B Album

  • Operation Funk by Cory Henry
  • Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy
  • Drones by Terrace Martin
  • Starfruit by Moonchild
  • Red Balloon by Tank And The Bangas

22. Best R&B Album

  • Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
  • Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
  • Black Radio III by Robert Glasper
  • Candydrip by Lucky Daye
  • Watch The Sun by PJ Morton

RAP

23. Best Rap Performance

  • “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
  • “Vegas” by Doja Cat
  • “pushin P” by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
  • “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” by Hitkidd & GloRilla
  • “The Heart Part 5″ by Kendrick Lamar

24. Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • “BEAUTIFUL” by DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
  • “WAIT FOR U” by Future Featuring Drake & Tems
  • “First Class” by Jack Harlow
  • “Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
  • “Big Energy (Live)” by Latto

25. Best Rap Song

  • “Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
  • “GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
  • “The Heart Part 5″ — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
  • “pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
  • “WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)

26. Best Rap Album

  • GOD DID by DJ Khaled
  • I Never Liked You by Future
  • Come Home The Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow
  • Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
  • It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T

COUNTRY

27. Best Country Solo Performance

  • “Heartfirst” by Kelsea Ballerini
  • “Something In The Orange” by Zach Bryan
  • “In His Arms” by Miranda Lambert
  • “Circles Around This Town” by Maren Morris
  • “Live Forever” by Willie Nelson

28. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

  • “Wishful Drinking” by Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
  • “Midnight Rider’s Prayer” by Brothers Osborne
  • “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” by Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
  • “Does He Love You – Revisited” by Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
  • “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
  • “Going Where The Lonely Go” by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

29. Best Country Song

  • “Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
  • “Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
  • “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
  • “If I Was A Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
  • “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
  • “‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

30. Best Country Album

  • Growin’ Up by Luke Combs
  • Palomino by Miranda Lambert
  • Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
  • Humble Quest by Maren Morris
  • A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson

NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT

31. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

  • Positano Songs by Will Ackerman
  • Joy by Paul Avgerinos
  • Mantra Americana by Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
  • The Passenger by Cheryl B. Engelhardt
  • Mystic Mirror by White Sun

JAZZ

32. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

  • “Rounds (Live)” —  Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
  • “Keep Holding On” —  Gerald Albright, soloist
  • “Falling” — Melissa Aldana, soloist
  • “Call Of The Drum” — Marcus Baylor, soloist
  • “Cherokee/Koko” — John Beasley, soloist
  • “Endangered Species” — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

33. Best Jazz Vocal Album

  • The Evening : Live At APPARATUS by The Baylor Project
  • Linger Awhile by Samara Joy
  • Fade To Black by Carmen Lundy
  • Fifty by The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
  • Ghost Song by Cécile McLorin Salvant

34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

  • New Standards Vol. 1 by Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
  • Live In Italy by Peter Erskine Trio
  • LongGone by Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
  • Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival by Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
  • Parallel Motion by Yellowjackets

35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

  • Bird Lives by John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
  • Remembering Bob Freedman by Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
  • Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra by Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
  • Center Stage by Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
  • Architecture Of Storms by Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

36. Best Latin Jazz Album

  • Fandango At The Wall In New York by Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
  • Crisálida by Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
  • If You Will by Flora Purim
  • Rhythm & Soul by Arturo Sandoval
  • Música De Las Américas by Miguel Zenón

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC

37. Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • “Positive” by Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
  • “When I Pray” by DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
  • “Kingdom” by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
  • “The Better Benediction” by PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
  • “Get Up” by Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

38. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

  • “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” by Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
  • “So Good” by DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
  • “For God Is With Us” by for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
  • “Fear Is Not My Future” by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
  • “Holy Forever” by Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
  • “Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)” by Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

39. Best Gospel Album

  • Die To Live by Maranda Curtis
  • Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) by Ricky Dillard
  • Clarity by DOE
  • One Deluxe by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
  • All Things New by Tye Tribbett

40. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • Lion by Elevation Worship
  • Breathe by Maverick City Music
  • Life After Death by TobyMac
  • Always by Chris Tomlin
  • My Jesus by Anne Wilson

41. Best Roots Gospel Album

  • Let’s Just Praise The Lord by Gaither Vocal Band
  • Confessio – Irish American Roots by Keith & Kristyn Getty
  • The Willie Nelson Family by Willie Nelson
  • 2:22 by Karen Peck & New River
  • The Urban Hymnal by Tennessee State University Marching Band

LATIN

42. Best Latin Pop Album

  • AGUILERA by Christina Aguilera
  • Pasieros by Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
  • De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camilo
  • VIAJANTE by Fonseca
  • Dharma + by Sebastián Yatra

43. Best Música Urbana Album

  • TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 by Rauw Alejandro
  • Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
  • LEGENDADDY by Daddy Yankee
  • La 167 by Farruko
  • The Love & Sex Tape by Maluma

44. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • El Alimento by Cimafunk
  • Tinta y Tiempo by Jorge Drexler
  • 1940 Carmen by Mon Laferte
  • Alegoría by Gaby Moreno
  • Los Años Salvajes by Fito Paez
  • MOTOMAMI by Rosalía

45. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

  • Abeja Reina by Chiquis
  • Un Canto por México – El Musical by Natalia Lafourcade
  • La Reunión (Deluxe) by Los Tigres Del Norte
  • EP #1 Forajido by Christian Nodal
  • Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) by Marco Antonio Solís

46. Best Tropical Latin Album

  • Pa’lla Voy by Marc Anthony
  • Quiero Verte Feliz by La Santa Cecilia
  • Lado A Lado B by Víctor Manuelle
  • Legendario by Tito Nieves
  • Imágenes Latinas by Spanish Harlem Orchestra
  • Cumbiana II by Carlos Vives

AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC

47. Best American Roots Performance

  • “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” by Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
  • “Life According To Raechel” by Madison Cunningham
  • “Oh Betty” by Fantastic Negrito
  • “Stompin’ Ground” by Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
  • “Prodigal Daughter” by Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

48. Best Americana Performance

  • “Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” by Eric Alexandrakis
  • “There You Go Again” by Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
  • “The Message” by Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
  • “You And Me On The Rock” by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
  • “Made Up Mind” by Bonnie Raitt

49. Best American Roots Song

  • “Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
  • “Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
  • “High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
  • “Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
  • “Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
  • “You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)

50. Best Americana Album

  • In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
  • Things Happen That Way by Dr. John
  • Good To Be… by Keb’ Mo’
  • Raise The Roof by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
  • Just Like That… by Bonnie Raitt

51. Best Bluegrass Album

  • Toward The Fray by The Infamous Stringdusters
  • Almost Proud by The Del McCoury Band
  • Calling You From My Mountain by Peter Rowan
  • Crooked Tree by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  • Get Yourself Outside by Yonder Mountain String Band

52. Best Traditional Blues Album

  • Heavy Load Blues by Gov’t Mule
  • The Blues Don’t Lie by Buddy Guy
  • Get On Board by Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
  • The Sun Is Shining Down by John Mayall
  • Mississippi Son by Charlie Musselwhite

53. Best Contemporary Blues Album

  • Done Come Too Far by Shemekia Copeland
  • Crown by Eric Gales
  • Bloodline Maintenance by Ben Harper
  • Set Sail by North Mississippi Allstars
  • Brother Johnny by Edgar Winter

54. Best Folk Album

  • Spellbound by Judy Collins
  • Revealer by Madison Cunningham
  • The Light At The End Of The Line by Janis Ian
  • Age Of Apathy by Aoife O’Donovan
  • Hell On Church Street by Punch Brothers

55. Best Regional Roots Music Album

  • Full Circle by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
  • Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu
  • Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center by Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
  • Lucky Man by Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
  • Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Ranky Tanky

REGGAE

56. Best Reggae Album

  • The Kalling by Kabaka Pyramid
  • Gifted by Koffee
  • Scorcha by Sean Paul
  • Third Time’s The Charm by Protoje
  • Com Fly Wid Mi by Shaggy

GLOBAL MUSIC

57. Best Global Music Performance

  • “Udhero Na” by Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
  • “Gimme Love” by Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
  • “Last Last” by Burna Boy
  • “Neva Bow Down” by Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
  • “Bayethe” by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

58. Best Global Music Album

  • Shuruaat by Berklee Indian Ensemble
  • Love, Damini by Burna Boy
  • Queen Of Sheba by Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
  • Between Us… (Live) by Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
  • Sakura by Masa Takumi

CHILDREN’S

59. Best Children’s Music Album

  • Into The Little Blue House by Wendy And DB
  • Los Fabulosos by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
  • The Movement by Alphabet Rockers
  • Ready Set Go! by Divinity Roxx
  • Space Cadet by Justin Roberts

SPOKEN WORD

60. Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

  • Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
  • All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
  • Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Finding Me — Viola Davis
  • Music Is History — Questlove

61. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

  • Black Men Are Precious by Ethelbert Miller
  • Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman
  • Hiding In Plain View by Malcolm-Jamal Warner
  • The Poet Who Sat By The Door by J. Ivy
  • You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. by Amir Sulaiman

COMEDY

62. Best Comedy Album

  • The Closer by Dave Chappelle
  • Comedy Monster by Jim Gaffigan
  • A Little Brains, A Little Talent by Randy Rainbow
  • Sorry by Louis CK
  • We All Scream by Patton Oswalt

MUSICAL THEATER

63. Best Musical Theater Album

  • Caroline, Or Change – John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
  • Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
  • MJ The Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
  • Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
  • Six: Live On Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
  • A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

64. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

  • ELVIS — (Various Artists)
  • Encanto — (Various Artists)
  • Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) — (Various Artists)
  • Top Gun: Maverick — Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
  • West Side Story — (Various Artists)

65. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

  • The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer
  • Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer
  • No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer, composer
  • The Power Of The Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer
  • Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer

66. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou, composer
  • Call Of Duty®: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer
  • Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer
  • Old World — Christopher Tin, composer

67. Best Song Written For Visual Media

  • “Be Alive” [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
  • “Carolina” [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
  • “Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
  • “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
  • “Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
  • “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)

COMPOSING/ARRANGING

68. Best Instrumental Composition

  • “African Tales” — Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
  • “El País Invisible” — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
  • “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues” — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)
  • “Refuge” — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
  • “Snapshots” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

69. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

  • “As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)” — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
  • “How Deep Is Your Love” — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
  • “Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)” — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
  • “Minnesota, WI” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
  • “Scrapple From The Apple” — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

70. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

  • “Let It Happen” — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
  • “Never Gonna Be Alone” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
  • “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
  • “Songbird (Orchestral Version)” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
  • “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)” — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

PACKAGE, NOTES AND HISTORICAL

71. Best Recording Package

  • Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
  • Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
  • Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
  • Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
  • Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

72. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

  • Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
  • Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
  • Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
  • Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
  • In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

73. Best Album Notes

  • The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
  • Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
  • Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
  • Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
  • Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

74. Best Historical Album

  • Against The Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
  • The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
  • Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
  • To Whom It May Concern… — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
  • Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

SONGWRITING

75. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • Amy Allen
  • Nija Charles
  • Tobias Jesso Jr.
  • The-Dream
  • Laura Veltz

PRODUCTION

76. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

  • Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
  • Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
  • Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
  • Harry’s House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
  • Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)

77. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dan Auerbach
  • Boi-1da
  • Dahi
  • Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

78. Best Remixed Recording

  • “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
  • “BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
  • “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
  • “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)” — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
  • “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)

79. Best Immersive Audio Album

  • AGUILERA — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
  • Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
  • Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
  • Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
  • Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)

80. Best Engineered Album, Classical

  • Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra  — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
  • Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
  • Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
  • Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
  • Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)

81. Producer Of The Year, Classical

  • Jonathan Allen
  • Christoph Franke
  • James Ginsburg
  • Elaine Martone
  • Judith Sherman

CLASSICAL

82. Best Orchestral Performance

  • Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
  • Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9  — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
  • Eastman: Stay On It — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
  • John Williams – The Berlin Concert — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
  • Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

83. Best Opera Recording

  • Aucoin: Eurydice — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
  • Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
  • Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)

84. Best Choral Performance

  • Bach: St. John Passion — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
  • Born — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
  • Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

85. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

  • Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets — Dover Quartet
  • Musical Remembrances — Neave Trio
  • Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion
  • Shaw: Evergreen — Attacca Quartet
  • What Is American — PUBLIQuartet

86. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

  • Abels: Isolation Variation — Hilary Hahn
  • Bach: The Art Of Life — Daniil Trifonov
  • Beethoven: Diabelli Variations — Mitsuko Uchida
  • Letters For The Future — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic — Mak Grgić

87. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

  • Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
  • How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
  • Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
  • Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
  • Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

88. Best Classical Compendium

  • An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
  • Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
  • A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
  • The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

89. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

  • Akiho: Ligneous Suite — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
  • Bermel: Intonations — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
  • Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
  • Puts: Contact — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
  • Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

90. Best Music Video

  • “Easy On Me” by Adele — Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
  • “Yet To Come” by BTS — Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
  • “Woman” by Doja Cat — Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
  • “The Heart Part 5″ by Kendrick Lamar — Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
  • “As It Was” by Harry Styles — Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
  • “All Too Well: The Short Film” by Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

91. Best Music Film

  • Adele One Night Only by Adele — Paul Dugdale, video director
  • Our World by Justin Bieber — Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
  • Billie Eilish Live At The O2 by Billie Eilish  — Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
  • Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) by Rosalía — Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
  • Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (Various Artists) — Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers
  • A Band A Brotherhood A Barn by Neil Young & Crazy Horse — Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer

 

