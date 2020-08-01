Lee Daniels and Tarell Alvin McCraney discuss being black and gay

“There are so many versions of being black and gay,” says McCraney.

Lee Daniels and Oscar-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney recently discussed their personal and professional journeys navigating the film industry as Black gay men on the Academy’s series on race and gender in filmmaking.

A writer and producer, known for “Moonlight” and “David Makes Man” McCraney won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for “Moonlight” and Lee is a television writer, director, and producer who produced “Monster’s Ball” and directed “Precious,” which received six Oscar nominations, including Best Director.

Check out the video below: