Legendary Soul Producer Thom Bell Has Died

Thom Bell, one of the most influential producers, composers, and arrangers of popular music from the mid-1960s until the 1980s, has died. Bell along with his partners Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, helped popularize the “Philadelphia Sound,” in the early 1970s. The sound was noted for its lush arrangements which often included strings, and other instruments such as the oboe, which were not typically associated with soul music.



Thomas Randolph Bell was born January 27, 1943, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was a son of LeRoy Randolph Bell (1907-2006), originally from Portsmouth, Virginia, and the former Anne Burke (1920-2020) from Baltimore. His maternal grandfather Thomas Bedward Burke (1880-1958) was born in Kingston, Jamaica.

As a youngster, he was part of a vocal duo with Gamble called Kenny and Tommy. In 1962, they released a doo-wop single (which they co-wrote), “Some Day (You’ll Be My Love)” on the Philadelphia-based Heritage label.

The following year, Bell, Gamble, and Luther Dixon wrote, “Watch Your Step,” a Top 20 R&B hit (which also reached the middle of the pop charts) for Brooks O’Dell. Largely on the strength of this single, O’Dell has developed a following within the Northern Soul scene.

A classically trained musician, Bell started working as an arranger for Chubby Checker, a local Philadelphia artist, who was best known for his #1 pop hit, “The Twist.” Bell co-wrote “The Weekend’s Here,” the flip side of “Lovely, Lovely (Loverly, Loverly),” one of Checker’s last singles to make the national pop charts.

Throughout the mid-1960s, Bell worked with several artists including Jerry Butler, The Orlons, Dee Dee Sharp, and Frank Beverly & the Butlers (an early incarnation of Frankie Beverly & Maze). He finally hit paydirt with The Delfonics. “La-La (Means I Love You),” which he co-wrote with William Hart, the group’s lead singer was a Top 10 pop and R&B hit. Bell collaborated with Hart, on several of the group’s best-known recordings including “Ready or Not Here I Come (Can’t Hide from Love),” “Break Your Promise,” and “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time).” In addition to songwriting, Bell arranged and co-produced these tracks.

Another important collaboration as a songwriter was with Linda Creed. One of the first songs they wrote together was “Keep Growing Strong,” which was originally recorded by Connie Stevens in 1970. Arranged and produced by Bell, the track failed to make the charts. However, two years later, Bell took The Stylistics into the studio with the song, now called “Betcha By Golly Wow,” and it became a huge hit for the group.

Bell also helped the Spinners, a group that had largely floundered at Motown into one of the most successful soul acts of the 1970s with songs including “I’ll Be Around,” “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love,” and “Mighty Love.”

Bell’s arrangements on several Gamble and Huff productions are some of the most distinctive of the period, including the O’Jays classic, “Back Stabbers.”

As the 1970s came to a close with the rise of disco, Bell’s output slowed down, but his influence remains.

Bell’s impressive body of work is highlighted in Ready or Not: Thom Ball Philly Soul Arrangements & Productions 1965-1978, a box set released in 2020 on the Kent imprint.

He died in Bellingham, Washington, near the Canadian border on December 22, 2022. He was 79 years old.