LGBTQ-rights groups consider Jamaica the Caribbean nation most hostile to gay people

In recent years, several Caribbean nations have struck down laws criminalizing same-sex relations.

Courts in Belize in 2016 and Trinidad and Tobago in 2018 found such laws unconstitutional. Last year, a top Caribbean court ruled some provisions of Antigua and Barbuda’s “Sexual Offences Act” unconstitutional. The case was filed by a gay man who was persecuted for his sexual identity. Just months after the ruling, St. Kitts & Nevis and Barbados, struck down similar laws that often sought long prison sentences. Other cases in the region are pending.

Still, discrimination against LGBTQ people persists across the conservative and mostly Christian Caribbean. Some lawmakers and religious leaders oppose the abolition of anti-gay laws, invoking God in their arguments and calling gay relationships a sin.

Same-sex consensual intimacy is still criminalized in six Caribbean countries, according to Human Rights Watch and the London-based organization Human Dignity Trust. The maximum penalties in these countries range from 10 years to life in prison.

The laws “are seldom enforced against consenting persons. And the specific legal provisions vary from country to country,” Human Rights Watch wrote. “But they share one common trait: they all give social and legal sanction for discrimination, violence, stigma, and prejudice against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals.”

Some LGBTQ-rights groups consider Jamaica the Caribbean nation most hostile to gay people. Jamaica’s government has argued that it doesn’t enforce its 1864 anti-sodomy laws. But activists say keeping these laws on the books stokes homophobia and violence against the LGBTQ community. The region’s leading human rights body agrees. Jamaica’s “Offences Against the Person Act” makes “the abominable crime of buggery” punishable by imprisonment and hard labor for up to 10 years.