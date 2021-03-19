Lifetime celebrates Women’s History Month

To commemorate Women’s History Month, the cable channel Lifetime will present a special called Women Making History.

Featuring an interview with the first female Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, it will also showcase some of the extraordinary women who are helping to shape our future.

The one-hour special debuts Tuesday, March 30, at 8pm ET/PT on Lifetime and is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dawn Porter of Trilogy Films and executive produced by Emmy and Peabody Award winner Sharon Scott of Category 6 Media group™. Women Making History will also encore on Wednesday, March 31 at 8pm ET/PT on LMN.

With over 2 million women leaving the workforce during the pandemic, and bearing unequal burdens exacerbated by the pandemic, the special will also highlight the Vice President’s tireless work alongside President Biden to pass the American Rescue Plan.

Some of the women featured include Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, an immunologist who was one of the scientists to help develop the mRNA-based vaccine for Covid-19; Crystal Echo Hawk, an activist and member of the Pawnee Nation, whose non-profit IllumiNative looks to challenge negative narratives and misconceptions of Native Americans; and Nobel Peace Prize nominee and founder of Rise Amanda Nguyen, a sexual assault survivor’s activist and leader in the fight against Asian American hate. Women Making History will also profile Golden Globe winner and Grammy nominee Andra Day and include a special performance.

The special will also highlight everyday frontline heroes such as Carla Brown, a hospice nurse from Baton Rouge, working to get underserved communities vaccinated and Kelly O’Neill, a nurse from New Jersey who dealt with the firsthand effects of the virus and worked to keep spirits high for others during the darkest of times.

“For over 35 years, we’ve known the power of women at Lifetime, and have championed their stories and their triumphs,” said Paul Buccieri, President and Chairman A+E Networks Group. “Women Making History is a testament to the incredible strength and resiliency of women, who continue to hold up half the sky, and will continue to inspire change for our future.”