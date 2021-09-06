Lifting the Lockdown – what will change on June 15 in California?

On June 15, capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities.

Large-scale indoor events will have vaccination or negative test requirements for attendees through at least as California fully reopens the economy.

Beginning June 15, all sectors listed in the current Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers Chart may return to usual operations (with the limited exceptions noted below for Mega Events) based on the following general public health recommendations:

What is a Mega Event?

Mega Events are planned public or social occasions that include over 5,000 participants or spectators indoors and over 10,000 outdoors. Mega Events may have either assigned or unassigned seating, and may be either general admission or gated, ticketed and permitted events. Mega Events are also characterized by large crowds where participants and spectators may be talking loudly, chanting, cheering, or yelling. Mega events may draw from beyond the nearby community and will often draw attendees and participants from other states and countries. From a public health consideration, Mega Events are higher-risk settings for transmitting COVID-19. With the exception of live events/entertainment, fairs, water parks, amusement parks and large private events or gatherings, mega events do not include sectors previously identified in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy because they do not have the same risk factors described above.

What does it mean to “self-attest” to a negative test or fully-vaccinated status?

Each customer will be asked to confirm that they will meet the requirements for a negative test or are fully vaccinated before entry into the event. Venue operators are encouraged to obtain this confirmation during registration or at ticket purchase. For sales made the day of the event, or for sales made through a third-party seller, confirmation can be made either in writing or verbally by the customer prior to entry into the venue.

What about customers who purchase tickets for a group? Can they confirm for the entire group?

Any customer purchasing tickets for a group will be required to confirm that all parties in their group will meet the negative tested or fully vaccinated requirements for indoor Mega Events. For indoor and outdoor Mega Events, all attendees must follow current CDPH Guidance for Face Coverings.

Are there any consequences for falsification of vaccine status or testing results in order to attend an indoor event with over 5,000 attendees?

Vaccination record cards are intended to provide recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine with information about the type of vaccine they received, and when they may be able to receive a second dose of the vaccine. By misrepresenting yourself as vaccinated, you put yourself and others around you at risk of contracting COVID-19. Additionally, the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal (such as HHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)) is a crime, and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.

School masking guidance does remains in place and masks are required and in regard to non-essential travel out of state and internationally. Californians can resume travel but will need to follow CDC travel recommendations and read the latest CDPH Travel Advisory.