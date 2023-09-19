Entertainment
Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges holiday comedy gets a release date
Katherine Tucker, Caribpress, Entertainment, 09/19/23

“Dashing Through the Snow” will stream November 17, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Dashing Through the Snow

The original family holiday comedy “Dashing Through the Snow,” starring Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, and Teyonah Parris is a hilarious and touching story about a social worker for the Atlanta police department and the Christmas Eve journey with his estranged daughter that helps him to remember the joy and magic of the yuletide season.

Eddie Garrick (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) is a good-hearted man who has turned his back on Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. At the request of his wife Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris), from whom he is separated, Eddie takes his 9-year-old daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) to work with him on Christmas Eve, where they meet a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick (Lil Rel Howery). Eddie, who is a social worker, thinks the man is delusional and needs professional help, but when he evokes the wrath of a local politician (Oscar Nuñez), he and his daughter are taken on a magical adventure that just might restore his faith in Christmas. “Dashing Through the Snow,” which is directed by Tim Story and written by Scott Rosenberg, is produced by John Jacobs and Will Packer, with Tim Story, Johanna Byer, Ross Fanger, and Zac Unterman, serving as executive producers. The film also stars Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ravi V. Patel, Gina Brillon, Kevin Connolly, and Zulay Henao.

“Dashing Through the Snow” will stream November 17, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

