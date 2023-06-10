Uncategorized
Linda Osifo named as MC for Afroglobal Excellence Awards
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 10/06/23

The Afroglobal Excellence Awards will take place October 21st at Toronto’s Meridian Arts Centre.

AfroGlobal Excellence Awards

Linda Osifo will join Commander Paul Smith as Master of Ceremonies at the 2023 Afroglobal Excellence Awards.

A Nigerian Canadian film and television actress whose films include “Merry Men,” “Fifty” and “Naija Christmas,” Osifo was nominated for the ELOY award for her role in the TV series, “Desperate Housewives Africa” and is the Co-Host of the “Give ‘n’ Take National Jackpot” game show.Commander Paul Smith : Facebook
Born in  Jamaica, Commander Paul Smith, in 2014, took command of HMCS Kingston, becoming the first Black officer to command a ship in the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN). In 2021, he became the first Black commanding officer of HMCS York, the largest naval reserve division in Canada.

The Afroglobal Excellence Awards will take place October 21st at Toronto’s Meridian Arts Centre and will air on Afroglobal Television as well as OMNI Television.

Director Clement Virgo (“The Book of Negroes“), Toyin Crandell, host of the Millionaire Money Podcast, Isioro Tokunbo Jaboro (TJ), Founder & Executive Director of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) and recording artist TÖME are slated to receive awards at the upcoming event.

The event has also recognized prominent African actors Majid Michel, RMD, Jim Iyke, Desmond Elliott, Ramsey Nouah and Jackie Appiah. Previous honorees include Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Civil Rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., South African singer, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Professor Wole Soyinka and The Right Hon. Portia Simpson Miller, first female prime minister of Jamaica.

(Pictured) Commander Paul Smith / Facebook)

