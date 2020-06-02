Listening Room
Lionsgate release trailer for ‘Spiral’
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 02/05/20

The next chapter in the “Saw” series, the drama stars Chris Rock and Samuel L Jackson and hits theaters May 15.

Spiral

Lionsgate is relaunching  the “Saw” series.

The horror franchise distributed by Lionsgate Films, produced by Twisted Pictures, and created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, revolves around a sadistic killer known as the “Jigsaw Killer” who rather than killing his victims outright traps them in situations that he calls “tests” or “games” to test their will to live through physical or psychological torture. Unlike the slasher movies of the 1980s, it’s a franchise which piles on the twists.

The studio just released a teaser trailer for a terrifying new chapter which stars Chris Rock as a brash Detective called Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and Max Minghella, who take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. The ninth film in the series Rock also doubles as an executive producer on the film.

This latest installment of the “Saw” franchise  is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed “Saws II” through IV and hits theaters May 15.

Check out the trailer below:

