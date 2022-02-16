Travel
Lithuania lifts its COVID-19 restrictions for all EU/EEA countries
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Travel, 02/16/22

International visitors will no longer need to provide vaccine certificates, documentation of recovery, or negative COVID-19 tests.

Lithuania has lifted its COVID-19 restrictions for all EU/EEA countries and continues to ease them for other countries.

From February 15, all visitors from EU/EEA and some of the non-EU countries—Israel, the U.S., the UAE, New Zealand, Georgia, Taiwan, Ukraine—will no longer be required to provide a vaccine certificate, documentation of recovery, or a negative COVID-19 test when entering Lithuania. Starting from March 31, visitors from other countries will be still required to present a vaccination certificate, documentation of recovery, or a negative COVID-19 test, however, they will not need to undergo additional testing or self-isolate. Lithuania

“The lifted restrictions send a positive message to the entire Lithuanian tourism sector, which has been affected by the pandemic,” said Aušrinė Armonaitė, Lithuania’s Minister of the Economy and Innovation. “Previous restrictions would no longer serve the same purpose, and would only have a negative impact on the economy, seeing that the current strain of virus is considered milder. This is also good news for tourists and Lithuanians living abroad since both groups will now find it easier to come to Lithuania.”

Before the pandemic, almost 2 million tourists visited the country in 2019 and it is expected that the lifted restrictions will drive the country’s tourism businesses towards a faster recovery as entering Lithuania from EU/EEA countries now will be no different from the regulations valid in the pre-pandemic period.

Most tourist attractions are now open in Lithuania and allow visitors to explore the country with minimal safety limitations such as wearing medical masks in public indoor spaces and FFP2 grade respirators during indoor events.

