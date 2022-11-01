LL Cool J, Tamela and David Mann tapped for awards at Urban One Honors

Urban One has announced the return of the annual Urban One Honors which will take place in Atlanta on Friday, December 2.

LL Cool J.

The two-hour telecast will premiere Monday, January 16, 2023, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, on TV One and Cleo TV and will be hosted by R&B singer and actor, Tank.

The televised event celebrates the accomplishments of individuals who have made extraordinary contributions in entertainment, media, music, education, and the community.

Under the theme, “Celebrating Icons of the Culture,” this year’s honoree class recognizes a group of individuals that have left a mark in the categories of Entertainment Icon, Lifetime Achievement, Inspirational Impact, Music Innovation.

Honorees include LL Cool J and Inspirational Impact Honor, NAACP Image Award winner David Mann and his wife Tamela Mann (TV One’s “The Manns”).

The 5th Urban One Honors will include a performance by Keke Wyatt; and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop with DJ Spinderella (Salt-N-Pepa), Monie Love and Doug E. Fresh. This year’s annual celebration will also include special appearances by: Rev. Run (Run DMC, “Run’s House”) and Lamman Rucker (TV One’s Bad Dad Rehab: The Next Session).