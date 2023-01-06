Uncategorized
Logo Celebrates Pride Month
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 06/01/23

Logo is an entertainment brand inspired by the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms.

LOGO

In celebration of Pride Month, Logo will spotlight diverse entertainers, activists, creatives, and changemakers in the LGBTQ+ community, throughout the month of June, with its sixth installment of Logo30.

The series profiles LGBTQ trailblazers and allies who are blazing a path forward for our global community. GLADD’s Senior Director of Communications and Plus Life Media’s “Truth Be Told” host Tony Morrison is amongst the top honorees.

For the third year in a row, Logo is creating a special distinction for a Logo30 honoree known as the “Logo Legend.” Previous Logo Legends have included the organizers of the Brooklyn Liberation March and iconic author and filmmaker John Waters. This year’s Logo Legend is Michelle Tea, the creator of Drag Story Hour.

Logo continues to create spaces that focus on “justice and joy,” through projects like Logo Spill with Johnny Sibilly and Trans Youth Town Hall, which recently won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia.

