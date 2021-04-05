Uncategorized
Los Angeles City Council approves several homeless shelters in the Southland
City News Service, Community, 05/04/21

Funding for the two newly authorized shelters have already been approved through July 30, 2022, according to the city clerk.

The council approved the motions on a 14-0 vote, with one member absent, to authorize the Department of General Services to negotiate and execute no cost leases with:

— The Salvation Army for a property at 1221 N. Figueroa Place in Harbor City to be used as an interim housing facility with up to 80 beds; and

— the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission for a parking lot at 6065 Reseda Blvd. in Tarzana to be used as an interim housing facility with up to 146 beds.

Both shelters will be part of the “COVID-19 Homelessness Roadmap,” a 2020 agreement between the city and county to establish 6,700 new homelessness “interventions” by Dec. 16. The “interventions” include new units in permanent housing facilities, shelter beds, safe parking spots and other types of assistance to homeless people.

Funding for the two newly authorized shelters have already been approved through July 30, 2022, according to the city clerk. The annual cost to operate the Tarzana site will be about $3 million, with the city responsible for about $1.46 million. For the Harbor City shelter, the city is responsible for about $800,000 of the site’s total annual cost of $1.6 million.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags: ,

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Los Angeles City Council approves several homeless shelters in the Southland

City News Service, Community, 05/04/21

BET celebrates Mother’s Day with a special edition of ‘Pass The Mic’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 05/03/21

Must See Movies of 2021

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Film, 05/03/21

Oprah Winfrey to deliver commencement address

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Event, 05/03/21

Los Angeles County moves to the least-restrictive yellow tier

City News Service, Inc., Health, 05/03/21

United States restricts travel to India

Staff writer, Caribpress, Travel, 05/01/21

Slightly Stoopid launch three new cannabis products

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Community, 04/29/21

Black Music Month celebrates Juneteenth

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, 04/29/21

Jodie Turner-Smith: ‘It’s all about giving people the opportunity to see themselves on screen.’

By Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, movie, 04/28/21

‘Vaccines and testing are both necessary,’ says Dr. Erika Flores Uribes

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Health, 04/28/21

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in